Luis Leon Sanchez extends with Rabobank

Image 1 of 3 Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank Cycling Team) on the podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 Overnight race leader Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) finished 22nd in the final stage time trial and dropped to 10th overall (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 It's a big relief for Luis Leon Sanchez to stand on the Paris-Nice podium again (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Rabobank continues to form its team for 2013, as it has announced that Luis Leon Sanchez has extended his contract for another two years. The Spanish time trial champion will now remain with the Dutch outfit through the 2014 season.

Sanchez, 28, has five wins so far this season, more than any one else on the squad. In addition to the national title, he has also won stages at Paris-Nice and the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon, where he wore the leader's jersey for one stage. He also took two consecutive stages at the Tour de Romandie, again leading the race for one stage.

The Spaniard joined Rabobank last season, and had a difficult transition to his new team at first. “Last year I didn't speak much english and I had a lot of support from my Spanish colleagues Juan Manuel Garate and Carlos Barredo. I went to work on my english right away and in the course of the year it got better and better.”

However, he is very content now. “This is a really good team and I feel much appreciation and trust from the team. I'm very happy here,” he said on the Rabobank website. “Now I'm in the middle of the group, so it can only get better over the next two years.”

Technical Director Erik Breukink was also happy to have secured his services for another two years. “Luis Leon has proved to be one of the top of the pack, he is not in the Spanish Olympic selection for nothing. He now has five victories for us, including three World Tour victories. We have every confidence that he can maintain this level and perhaps get even better.”

The team has also re-signed Bram Tankink and Maarten Tjalliingii.