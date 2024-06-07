'No reason to panic' – Remco Evenepoel loses Critérium du Dauphiné lead but remains confident for Tour de France

By
published

Belgian distanced on Le Collet d'Allevard but upbeat about form

Remco Evenepoel
Remco Evenepoel lost the overall lead on stage 6. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel conceded the overall lead at the Critérium du Dauphiné after struggling on the final climb to Le Collet d'Allevard on stage 6, but he insisted that his performance was no cause for panic with over three weeks left until the Tour de France.

The Belgian was distanced under pressure from Bora-Hansgrohe on the upper reaches of the hors categorie climb, where Primož Roglič powered to stage victory. Evenepoel rallied slightly in the final kilometre, but he still had to settle for eighth on the stage, some 42 seconds down on the Slovenian. He dropped to second overall, 19 seconds behind Roglič.

Barry Ryan
