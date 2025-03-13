No Kasia Niewiadoma but Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto hope to 'bounce back' at Trofeo Alfredo Binda

By published

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig will lead the team with Polish rider still recovering from Strade Bianche crash, Bauernfeind continues comeback

SIENA ITALY MARCH 07 Soraya Paladin of Italy and Team CANYONSRAM zondacrypto during the team presentation prior to the 11th Strade Bianche Donne 19th Strade Bianche 2025 UCIWWT UCIWWT on March 07 2025 in Siena Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Soraya Paladin and Antonia Niedermaier will hope to deliver a better weekend for Canyon-SRAM (Image credit: Getty Images)

Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto will head to this weekend’s Trofeo Alfredo Binda without their planned leader Kasia Niewiadoma, but are still hoping to be in the mix with a strong line-up of young talents and experienced racers, including Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig.

Niewiadoma was set to line up in Italy on Saturday, but is currently recuperating after a heavy crash in Strade Bianche saw her avoid serious injury, but end up covered in road rash and abrasions. 

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about womens cycling
OETINGEN MARCH 12 EDITORS NOTE Alternate crop Julie De Wilde of Belgium and Team FenixDeceuninck celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 5th Ixina GP Oetingen 2025 Womens Elite a 1279km one day race from SintPietersLeeuw to Oetingen on March 12 2025 in Oetingen Belgium Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images

Julie De Wilde charges ahead of Sofia Bertizzolo for victory at GP Oetingen
Ruth Edwards (c) celebrates victory in the 2024 edition of the LOTTO Thüringen Ladies Tour

Thüringen Ladies Tour facing cancellation as public funding for top German stage race withdrawn
Paris-Nice stage 4: riders during the neutralisation

'Cycling is not for softies' – Paris-Nice stage 4 winner João Almeida defends race restart after bad weather neutralisation
See more latest
Most Popular
Paris-Nice stage 4: riders during the neutralisation
'Cycling is not for softies' – Paris-Nice stage 4 winner João Almeida defends race restart after bad weather neutralisation
LA LOGE DES GARDES, FRANCE - MARCH 12: Ben Oâ€™connor of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla crosses the finish line during the 83rd Paris - Nice 2025, Stage 4 a 163.4km stage from Vichy to La Loge des Gardes 1078m / #UCIWT / on March 12, 2025 in La Loge des Gardes, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
‘Pretty unfortunate but we are not done with this Paris-Nice’ – Ben O’Connor slips down GC after brutal conditions hit
COLFIORITO ITALY MARCH 12 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Blue Leader Jersey competes during to the 60th TirrenoAdriatico 2025 Stage 3 a 239km stage from Follonica to Colfiorito UCIWT on March 12 2025 in Colfiorito Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
'I just want to have a hot shower' - Tirreno-Adriatico peloton suffers for seven hours in cold and rain
Pidcock races in the rain on stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico
'I found an opening, but I was a little far back' - Tom Pidcock impresses in sprint four days after Strade Bianche battle with Pogačar
2000 Road World Championships: Romans Vainteins sprints to victory in the elite men&#039;s road race
Former World Champion Romans Vainsteins faces four months in prison for defaulting on family support payments
Vingegaard finished stage 4 of Paris-Nice in second
'We should never have raced this final' - New Paris-Nice GC leader Jonas Vingegaard unhappy racing resumed after neutralisation
COLFIORITO ITALY MARCH 12 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Blue Leader Jersey competes during to the 60th TirrenoAdriatico 2025 Stage 3 a 239km stage from Follonica to Colfiorito UCIWT on March 12 2025 in Colfiorito Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Ganna and Van der Poel play Milan-San Remo cat and mouse in cold and wet six-hour Tirreno-Adriatico stage
Team Visma-Lease a Bike&#039;s US rider Matteo Jorgenson wearing the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey reacts after crossing the finish line of the 4th stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 163,4 km between Vichy and La Loge des Gardes, on March 12, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
‘I didn’t even know if we were racing’ – cold, confusing neutralisation dampens Matteo Jorgenson’s efforts on Paris-Nice stage 4
Alpecin-Deceuninck&#039;s Belgian rider Edward Planckaert (R) cycles leading a breakaway under the rain during the 4th stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 163,4 km between Vichy and La Loge des Gardes, on March 12, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Racing restarted with 28km to go on Paris-Nice stage 4 after grim weather conditions forced neutralisation
COULANGESLESNEVERS FRANCE MARCH 11 Mattias Skjelmose of Denmark and Team LidlTrek competes during the 83rd Paris Nice 2025 Stage 3 a 284km team time trial stage from Circuit Nevers MagnyCours to Nevers UCIWT on March 11 2025 in CoulangeslesNevers France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Who is the actual Danish time trial champion? UCI deliberation means Skjelmose wears champion's kit despite Price-Pejtersen being declared winner by federation