Karlijn Swinkels wins Trofeo Oro in Euro

By
published

UAE Team ADQ rider tops Puck Pieterse, teammate Dominika Włodarczyk in Cinquale

CINQUALE MARCH 09 Karlijn Swinkels of Netherlands and Team UAE Team ADQ R celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Puck Pieterse of Netherlands and Team FenixDeceuninck L during the 13th Trofeo Oro in Euro 2025 a 1068km one day race from Cinquale to Cinquale on March 09 2025 in Cinquale Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Karlijn Swinkels beats Puck Pieterse to the line in Trofeo Oro in Euro
Jump to:

Karlijn Swinkels (UAE ADQ) out-sprinted Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) for victory at the 2025 Trofeo Oro in Euro, netting her first win of the season in Cinquale.

In a great day for UAE ADQ, Dominika Włodarczyk bookended the podium in third, getting away in a lead trio alongside Pieterse and her teammate before doing the lion's share of the work and allowing her leader to sprint for victory.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

