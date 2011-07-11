No fracture for Klöden
RadioShack rider to decide today if he will ride further
RadioShack's Andreas Klöden was amongst the lucky riders who crashed on stage nine - and remained lucky. After undergoing x-rays in a hospital in the evening, the German was reassured he had not broken anything, suffering only hematoma and severe muscle tenseness on his back.
Still, team spokesman Philippe Maertens told Radsport-news.com that "Klöden is going to do a test ride on Monday and then decide if he'll continue the race."
The 36-year-old, one of the team's GC hopes, lost eight seconds on the other favourites on the crash-marred stage. His teammates Janez Brajkovic and Chris Horner were forced to abandon the event earlier in the week.
