Trending

No fracture for Klöden

RadioShack rider to decide today if he will ride further

Andreas Kloden (RadioShack) stayed out of trouble on stage two.

Andreas Kloden (RadioShack) stayed out of trouble on stage two.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

RadioShack's Andreas Klöden was amongst the lucky riders who crashed on stage nine - and remained lucky. After undergoing x-rays in a hospital in the evening, the German was reassured he had not broken anything, suffering only hematoma and severe muscle tenseness on his back.

Related Articles

Klöden takes Trentino time trial opener

RadioShack announces Tour de France roster

Video: No luck for RadioShack in Tour de France

Still, team spokesman Philippe Maertens told Radsport-news.com that "Klöden is going to do a test ride on Monday and then decide if he'll continue the race."

The 36-year-old, one of the team's GC hopes, lost eight seconds on the other favourites on the crash-marred stage. His teammates Janez Brajkovic and Chris Horner were forced to abandon the event earlier in the week.

 