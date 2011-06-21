RadioShack announces Tour de France roster

Image 1 of 4 Chris Horner and Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack). (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 2 of 4 Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) celebrates winning the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) is on fine form this year (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Janez Brajkovic (Team RadioShack) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Team RadioShack announced their final nine-rider selection today for the Tour de France, featuring a four-pronged approach for general classification ambitions.

"With [Jani] Brajkovic, [Chris] Horner, [Andreas] Klöden and [Levi] Leipheimer we will start with four guys who will be able to contend for the general classification," RadioShack Sports Manager Johan Bruyneel said on his website.

"Jani Brajkovic beat Alberto Contador in last year's Critérium du Dauphiné. At age 39 Chris Horner dominated the Tour of California and proves to get better with the years. Andreas Klöden has had a healthy and strong season so far, winning the Vuelta al Pais Vasco and finishing as runner-up in Paris-Nice. And then Levi...he was so impressive in Switzerland; he is ready.

"Too many leaders is not an ideal situation, but we are confident we can turn this into an advantage. Together we are strong to fight against Contador and the Schlecks."

Rounding out RadioShack Tour roster are Markel Irizar, Dmitriy Muravyev, Sérgio Paulinho, Yaroslav Popovych and Haimar Zubeldia.

"It was hard to make the selection of these nine riders," said Bruyneel. "After the injury of Sébastien Rosseler, we still had a pre-selection of 14 riders. In the end we can say that the complete 2011 Tour roster has been chosen based on the strongest team from both a sportive and experience criteria."

Team Directors Dirk Demol and Alain Gallopin will assist Bruyneel in directing the squad.