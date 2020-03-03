Nicolas Portal dies of heart attack at 40

Nicolas Portal, sports director for Team Ineos, died on Tuesday due to a heart attack at the age of 40, according to reports.

Portal had been a professional for the French team AG2R Prevoyance beginning as a trainee in 2001 and continuing through 2005. He then joined Caisse d’Epargne for three seasons before ending his racing career with Team Sky in 2010. He missed much of the 2009 season due to cardiac arrhythmia but raced a full season in 2010.

He then joined the powerful British WorldTour team as a director where he has played an integral role in the teams string of Tours de France victories by Chris Froome and Egan Bernal.