'The kindest, happiest guy I knew', tributes flood in for Nicolas Portal

By

A gentleman and a friend to many

CYCLING : DAUPHINE LIBERE 2004 PORTAL Nicolas ( FRA ) CELEBRATION JOIE VREUGDE STAGE 3 : SAINT-ETIENNE - AUBENAS RIT / ETAPE
Nicolas Portal wins stage 3 at the 2004 Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)

The cycling community paid tribute to Nicolas Portal after news broke that the Frenchman died of a heart attack on Tuesday. He was 40 years old.

Portal was a highly respected team director and former professional rider with a string of accolades and accomplishments. 

More than that, though, he was one of the most down-to-earth and likeable individuals in the sport. He always had time for 'one more question' and never failed to protect his riders when standing up for what was fair and just. 

He was a gentleman and a friend to many, with the outpouring of grief, affection and respect shown in the waves of tributes that have illustrated just how loved and admired he was.

There will never be enough tributes on this page to do Nicolas' short life justice, but here are just a few to help you remember the man.