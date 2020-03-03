'The kindest, happiest guy I knew', tributes flood in for Nicolas Portal

The cycling community paid tribute to Nicolas Portal after news broke that the Frenchman died of a heart attack on Tuesday. He was 40 years old.

Portal was a highly respected team director and former professional rider with a string of accolades and accomplishments.

More than that, though, he was one of the most down-to-earth and likeable individuals in the sport. He always had time for 'one more question' and never failed to protect his riders when standing up for what was fair and just.

He was a gentleman and a friend to many, with the outpouring of grief, affection and respect shown in the waves of tributes that have illustrated just how loved and admired he was.

There will never be enough tributes on this page to do Nicolas' short life justice, but here are just a few to help you remember the man.

It is with the greatest sadness that we announce the passing of our much loved team mate, colleague and friend Nico Portal who died suddenly this afternoon at his home in Andorra.March 3, 2020

My thoughts are with Nico’s wife and children tonight. He was the kindest, happiest guy I knew and always lived life to the fullest. Rest In Peace Nico pic.twitter.com/vfYF9slMQ3March 3, 2020

We are in shock and saddened by this dreadful news. Our heartfelt condolences and thoughts go to @TeamINEOS, the family and friends of Nicolas Portal, a man who loved life and cycling, but was taken too soon from this world.March 3, 2020

We, at Trek-Segafredo, extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Team INEOS DS Nicolas Portal in this tragic time. RIP.March 3, 2020

Utterly shocked to hear of the passing of Nicolas Portal. From his racing career to his integral role as a Sports Director with @TeamIneos, Nicolas dedicated his life to cycling. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and everyone at Team Ineos for this tragic loss. pic.twitter.com/cWzU1LDC4oMarch 3, 2020

We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Nicolas Portal. Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to Nico’s family and friends, and everyone at @TeamINEOS at this devastating time. https://t.co/EEkjA3NTjMMarch 3, 2020

Tuvimos el privilegio de contar contigo durante cuatro años y admiramos tu trabajo como director rival, pero por encima de todo, tu carácter afable y trato exquisito. Descansa en paz, querido Nicolas Portal. Un fuerte abrazo para tu familia, amigos y para todo el @TeamINEOS. pic.twitter.com/UlP2NnNRZ1March 3, 2020

Profundamente apenado por el fallecimiento de Nicolas Portal, compañero durante varios años en Caisse d'Epargne y un hombre de ciclismo que siempre tenía una sonrisa y un buen gesto para todos. Mi más sentido pésame a familiares, amigos y al conjunto Ineos. DEP.March 3, 2020

I never met someone Nico didn’t have time for. I never met someone who didn’t think the world of Nico. He was a true inspiration. His energy, his humility & his passion for life shone so brightly. Nico Portal, it was an honour to work with you. We will all miss you immensely.March 3, 2020

De piedra tras el fallecimiento de Nicolás Portal, mis más sentido pésame a la familia y amigos. DEPMarch 3, 2020

C'est une très triste nouvelle, nous n'arrivons pas à y croire. Toute notre équipe transmet ses condoléances aux proches de Nicolas Portal et à @TeamIneos. https://t.co/Ty4iD1ZVlXMarch 3, 2020

Triste nouvelle ce soir . Toutes mes condoléances à la famille de Nicolas Portal et à ses proches . Tellement déroutant et choquantMarch 3, 2020

We’re saddened to hear the news about Nicolas Portal. Our sincere condolences to his family, friends and @TeamINEOS. Taken far too soon, rest in peace Nico. https://t.co/9T1KPPebUsMarch 3, 2020

So sad to hear the shocking news that @TeamINEOS team director Nicolas Portal passed away. Just 40 years old. So unfair. Big thoughts to his family and team. #onefamilyMarch 3, 2020

Shocked by the news that Team INEOS sports director Nicolas Portal passed away at the age of 40. We would like to express our sincere condolences to his family and his team. pic.twitter.com/mXOrPUrFyfMarch 3, 2020

Very sad to hear the passing of Nicolas Portal. Such a great man! Wish it wasn't true, rest in peace mate!March 3, 2020

The thoughts of everyone at the UCI are with the family, friends and everyone @TeamINEOS after the tragic loss of Nicolas Portal today. RIP Nicolas 💙 pic.twitter.com/9ojNLsaww2March 3, 2020

We are saddened to hear of the sudden passing away of Nicolas Portal, who played a vital role in numerous Tours in the last few years. The organisers of the Tour de France offer their sincerest condolences to Nicolas’ family and friends as well as @TeamINEOS. pic.twitter.com/vqW2NTdZ9GMarch 3, 2020

So sad to hear the passing of Nicolas Portal. My condolences to his family and @TeamINEOS colleagues and teammates. So sad 😞 RIP NicolasMarch 3, 2020

Our deepest condolences to the whole family, friends and the @TeamINEOS for the death of Nicolas Portal. Many encouragement to the family in these hard times. pic.twitter.com/EpVYYTvC2tMarch 3, 2020

We’re saddened to hear of the passing of Nicolas Portal. Our sincere condolences to his family, friends and team mates. Rest in peace Nico. https://t.co/HwWa8Bfq5YMarch 3, 2020