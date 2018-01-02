New year, new kit for women's teams - Gallery
D'hoore, Wild, Brennauer among those sporting new jerseys on January 1
Ringing in the new year, riders and teams showed off their new kit on January 1 with an array of images posted on Twitter and in press releases sent to the media.
Related Articles
Some of the kits had been revealed during team presentations in December, but there were some riders who patiently waited for the official end of their previous contracts on December 31 before unveiling their new team outfits to be worn in 2018.
Some of the standout images were from Lisa Brennauer in her new Wiggle High5 jersey, having announced that she was leaving Canyon-SRAM at the end of last season. Other notable changes came from Rachel Neylan, who joined Movistar after a term with Orica-Scott, and sprinter Kirsten Wild, who now races with Wiggle High5.
Classics specialist Jolien D'hoore finished out three years with Wiggle High5 and showed off her new Mitchelton-Scott kit. The former Orica-Scott team took on a new title sponsor in Mitchelton, and several of the team's riders posted pictures of themselves in the new team kit.
It wasn't just road riders revealing their new jerseys, cyclo-cross rider Helen Wyman replaced her Kona kit for Xypex-Verge Sport, and Nikki Brammeier finished up her contract with Boels-Dolmans and started her new cyclo-cross specific team Mudiiita. In addition, road and cyclo-cross talent Christine Majerus has a new-look kit as the Luxembourg national champion with her team Boels-Dolmans.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy