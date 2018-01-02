New year, new kit for women's teams - Gallery

Image 1 of 5 Gracie Elvin and Annemiek van Vleuten model the new kit (Image credit: Mitchelton-Scott) Image 2 of 5 Nikolas Maes and Puck Moonen model the 2018 Lotto Soudal team kit. (Image credit: Lotto Soudal/Facebook) Image 3 of 5 Annette Edmondson and Amy Cure will be with Wiggle-High5 again in 2018 (Image credit: Wiggle High5) Image 4 of 5 Rachel Neylan (Movistar) (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 5 of 5 The 2018 Canyon-SRAM team (Image credit: Tino Pohlmann)

Ringing in the new year, riders and teams showed off their new kit on January 1 with an array of images posted on Twitter and in press releases sent to the media.

Some of the kits had been revealed during team presentations in December, but there were some riders who patiently waited for the official end of their previous contracts on December 31 before unveiling their new team outfits to be worn in 2018.

Some of the standout images were from Lisa Brennauer in her new Wiggle High5 jersey, having announced that she was leaving Canyon-SRAM at the end of last season. Other notable changes came from Rachel Neylan, who joined Movistar after a term with Orica-Scott, and sprinter Kirsten Wild, who now races with Wiggle High5.

Classics specialist Jolien D'hoore finished out three years with Wiggle High5 and showed off her new Mitchelton-Scott kit. The former Orica-Scott team took on a new title sponsor in Mitchelton, and several of the team's riders posted pictures of themselves in the new team kit.

It wasn't just road riders revealing their new jerseys, cyclo-cross rider Helen Wyman replaced her Kona kit for Xypex-Verge Sport, and Nikki Brammeier finished up her contract with Boels-Dolmans and started her new cyclo-cross specific team Mudiiita. In addition, road and cyclo-cross talent Christine Majerus has a new-look kit as the Luxembourg national champion with her team Boels-Dolmans.

