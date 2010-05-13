New tech bits spotted at the Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 7 SRAM European road sponsorship manager Jason Phillips says the new BlackBox rings being used by Astana have been reinforced to minimize flex. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 7 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) had this ultralight all-aluminum cassette fitted to his Specialized S-Works Shiv just prior to the start of stage 4's team time trial. SRAM denies it's one of its products, though, and Vino didn't actually end up using it during the race. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 7 Bradley Wiggins' updated O,symetric outer chainring displays revised tooth shaping and new ramps to improve the shifting performance. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 7 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) showed up to the start of stage 4 with an updated set of O,symetric chainrings with machined construction and thicker plates for improved stiffness. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 5 of 7 Astana riders have been using these SRAM BlackBox chainrings in team-only 110mm BCD 53/39T fitments. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 6 of 7 SRAM says consumers will soon have new 110mm BCD rings available to them but only in 52/36T sizes, not these. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 7 of 7 Vittoria has supplied its riders with these prototype tubulars, which marketing manager Luca Cedroni says is an improvement over the company's Corsa Evo CX. (Image credit: James Huang)

Grand Tours are always a prime showcase for new bikes and components and this year's Giro d'Italia has faithfully upheld that tradition with fresh products spotted from SRAM, Vittoria, and O,symetric.

Nearly all of Astana's Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL3 road bikes were fitted with compact 110mm BCD cranks across the board – but not compact chainrings. SRAM has provided the riders with special team-only 'BlackBox' rings with standard-sized 53/39T ratios and extra-beefy construction to squelch flex.

SRAM road sports manager Alex Wassmann says that these particular rings won't eventually be offered to the public, though, saying they were only produced as part of a development process for new consumer-market 110mm BCD size options.

"We'd been playing with different setups for ramps and shifting efficiency over the past couple of years," he said. "We'd settled on the 52/36 configuration for commercial purposes. These rings were part of that process, but we felt the larger 53t size crossed the line for front derailleur capacity in getting ideal shift performance in the consumer market."

Astana team leader Alexandre Vinokourov was the lone holdout with standard BCD Specialized rings mounted on his carbon crankarms. But in addition, his Specialized S-Works Shiv was also spotted with an ultralight all-aluminum cassette mounted just prior to stage 4's team time trial.

The perforated dome-like construction resembles that of SRAM's off-road XX cassette but European road sponsorship manager Jason Phillips adamantly denies that it's a SRAM product. Upon closer inspection, the tooth profiles admittedly don't match anything else in the company catalog and perhaps it's just as well since Vinokourov didn't end up using it during the race, anyway.

We're still working to identify the exact make and model as we've already ruled out the usual suspects such as current models from KCNC, Token, Recon, Tiso, and Sampson Sports. Team mechanic Chris Van Roosbroeck wouldn't reveal his secrets, either, but we'll report back once we've positively identified it.

Several riders and teams at this year's Giro have shown up with prototype tubulars from Italian tire company Vittoria. The tread pattern looks to be identical to the current Corsa Evo CX but Vittoria marketing manager Luca Cedroni tells us it's a pre-production version of a higher-performance model that will presumably be released to the public in the near future.

"We're experimenting with different compound, puncture protection belting, and casing combinations in order to get even better performances out of our already top performing Corsa Evo CX," he said. "The aim is to get (for the teams) the best racing tubular without caring about wear. In this case, grip and rolling resistance are priorities (but normally the better the grip the lower the rolling resistance) and we’re experimenting with different combinations of the above in order to achieve a fast, grippy tire.

"Puncture protection material plays a big role in rolling resistance, too," he continued. "The better the puncture protection, the worst the rolling resistance and, again here, there’s a fine line between extreme performance and reliability."

Finally, French company O,symetric debuted some updated chainrings on Bradley Wiggins' Team Sky Pinarello Dogma. As compared to the current version, Wiggins' rings were machined, not stamped, and are built from thicker aluminum plate for less flex for improved power transfer and better shift performance. In addition, O,symetric also looks to have revised its unique non-round shape, too.