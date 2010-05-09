BMC pull out all the stops for Evans' time trial bike
Swiss engineers design a custom front end for Australian
Current International Cycling Union road World Champion Cadel Evans' famously extreme time trial position hasn't always been the easiest to accommodate – not only is his base bar placed below the top tube, but the straight extensions and even the armrests are as well. In fact, it's so low that there's barely enough room to squeeze in the sidepull TRP T925 front brake caliper.
Last year, his Silence-Lotto bike sponsor, Canyon Bicycles, had to create a special version of its frame where the stem jutted out of the middle of the head tube and now his new team has had to recreate the feat. Evans' BMC TT01 goes about it in an entirely different way, however, and it likely costs much, much more.
BMC's unique TT01 fork already integrated an adjustable stem into its carbon structure but for Evans, the company produced a one-off version with an especially low stem included in the mold and also the complete aero bar assembly, too, making for what is presumably a very light and very rigid one-piece structure.
Adjustments look to be virtually nil but given that Evans' position is pretty well solidified, BMC engineers should have been fairly confident that they could build-to-suit without having to move things around much afterwards.
Other changes include an updated seatpost, which swaps out last year's alloy rail for a new carbon version.
Rounding out Evans' build were a complete Campagnolo Record group – in 10-speed, since the company still doesn't offer 11-speed bar-end shifters – an Easton EC90 TT front wheel and Zipp rear disc, Continental Podium tubulars, a Selle Italia Optima saddle with built-in bottle holder, a single Elite bottle cage and AceCo's K-Edge chain watcher.
