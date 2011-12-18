New sponsor for Honda Cycles Kuota Women's team

Britain's Nicole Cooke will race for the new Faren-Honda team in 2012 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Faren Chemical Industries Spa, based in Solaro (Milan), a Company specializing in the field of chemical transformation has agreed to sponsor the Honda Cycles Kuota Women's team. The new team will include 13 riders, among whom is Welsh Olympic champion Nicole Cooke, Australian Rochelle Gilmore and Italian Fabiana Luperini.

The president of Faren, Antonio Mosetter, said in a press release announcing the news, "We believe in the project and immediately from the start, we liked the proposal to be the main sponsor of the general manger Walter Ricci Petitoni's team.

"A long friendship and a common passion for cycling was the main factor, which has led Ricci and I towards the only objective of bringing forward the values of the sport and in particular of women's cycling. We look forward to starting this experience with a strong and prestigious team and we are certain that the team Faren-Honda will have great results."