New Specialized Allez gets a revamp with larger clearance, disc brakes

The new Specialized Allez, launched today, has switched from rim brakes to disc brakes, with thru-axles replacing quick releases. Frame clearance is also up from the previous bike’s 28mm to provide room for 35mm tyres with 4mm clearance.

That follows the trends seen in the best road bikes, and Specialized says that, although the Allez is predominantly designed as a road bike, it allows riders of the new Allez to head onto light gravel, rather than sticking to paved roads.

Specialized has had an Allez in its range ever since the original lugged steel Allez was launched in 1981 and the Allez remains an important bike for the brand. It reckons that the new Allez is a “solid do-it-all bike choice for a road rider who is potentially just getting into the sport and who wants one bike for commutes, group rides and entering their first race”.

The new Allez is made of the same E5 aluminium alloy as the outgoing bike, but Specialized has tweaked its geometry, which is now the same as the Roubaix carbon endurance bike across the size range. Specialized says that the geometry is comfortable and confidence-inspiring, but still gives the feel of a pure race bike. The claimed weight for a painted size 56cm frame is 1,375g, which Specialized claims is the lightest in its class. As with the old bike, there’s a full FACT carbon fork.

The new Allez has mounts for mudguards and a rack, making it a good option for commuting (Image credit: Specialized)

The frame retains the old bike’s internal cable routing through the slightly squared-off down tube, while the seat stay bridge has an offset design that Specialized says is for aesthetic purposes. It also takes a standard 68mm BSA threaded bottom bracket and both the frame and fork can accept standard mudguards, although this drops the tyre clearance to 32mm. You can also mount a rear rack, likely a bonus for commuters and those who want to do some light touring.

Allez and Allez Sport models

Angled seatstay bridge is for cosmetic purposes but still allows a standard mudguard to be mounted (Image credit: Specialized)

The new Allez will be available at two spec levels. The base Allez bike, priced at £1,100 ($1,200, €1,200, AU$1,800), is equipped with a Shimano Claris 8-speed groupset, including the in-series 50/34t chainset, with a SunRace 11-32t cassette and Tektro mechanical disc brakes. Given that disc brakes are more complex and expensive than rim brake callipers, the £100 price increase from the previous model seems reasonable, as does the new Allez’s claimed weight of around 10kg/22.2lb,

Move up to the Allez Sport and the bike is equipped with a Shimano Tiagra 10-speed groupset with a Praxis Alba 50/34t chainset and the same SunRace 11-32t cassette, but including in-series Tiagra hydraulic disc brakes. Specialized claims that the bike’s weight drops to 9.5kg/21lb, while the price for the Allez Sport is £1,600 ($1,800, €1,750, AU$2,500).

Both specs include the same Specialized Axis Sport Disc tubeless-ready wheelset and Specialized Roadsport 30c tyres, as well as an alloy 27.2mm seatpost with 12mm offset and Body Geometry Bridge steel railed saddle. The front end is also the same, with Specialized Shallow Drop alloy bars on an alloy stem with 7 degree rise.

There is a total of seven sizes available, ranging from 44cm up to 61cm, all equipped with 700c wheels. Specialized says that the 44cm frame size is smaller than many children’s bikes, making the Allez an option as a first road bike for older kids.

The new Allez sits alongside the racier Allez Sprint, which Specialized is retaining in its range. If you're interested to hear how it actually rides we've got one in on test and have already got our initial thoughts out for a first ride review.