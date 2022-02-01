New S-Works shoes spotted: Are these the long-awaited S-Works 8?

Despite already having five different pairs of road shoes that carry the S-Works moniker, it appears that Specialized is set to launch another. Spotted last week on the feet of Daniel Oss during his Team TotalEnergies training camp, and now on the feet of Cian Uijtdebroeks at the Saudi Tour, the as-yet-unreleased pair is unequivocally a Specialized shoe.

Team TotalEnergies first showcased the shoes at a recent training camp (Image credit: Instagram: Daniel Oss)

Only a couple of details could be discerned from those original photos of the TotalEnergies team. The plain black design and the removal of the velcro strap were obvious, but the rest of the details left a little room for interpretation. However, thanks to the sharpshooting of photographers at the Saudi Tour, we can now work out a little more.

Firstly, if it weren't already obvious, the latest images confirm that these are indeed S-Works shoes, thanks to the wordmark being embossed into the outside of the heel cup. What's more, they confirm that retention will come via Boa S3-Snap dials, the dials that were launched with the S-Works 7 shoes, specifically designed in conjunction with Specialized and are proprietary to the brand.

The new shoes are unmistakably S-Works, both in design and in branding (Image credit: Getty Images)

The heel and toe areas are unlike any of the existing range of S-Works shoes. The heel cup is much lower at the sides than you'll find elsewhere, and the large wraparound reinforced toe bumper is given a smooth finish that blends nicely with the textured upper. The upper itself is dimpled throughout, and given its likeness to the Dyneema sections used Specialized's best cycling shoes, we assume Dyneema features here too, although that's not explicitly confirmed.

Meanwhile, the tongue seems to have kept the three-tab leading edge, and the shape of the opening between the instep and the outstep also looks to have remained the same as the existing 7 shoes.

What will they be called?

Rumours are suggesting two potential names for the new shoe: S-Works 8, or S-Works Torch.

The brand has already made shoes for the weight weenies with the Exos, warm weather with the Vent, sprinters with the Ares, comfort with the Lace, and an all-rounder with the original 7. Given the timing and the style of the shoe, a replacement for the original 7 seems most appropriate, if it is going to replace anything at all.

However, with Specialized having recently launched the S-Works 7 Lace, our feeling is that the brand is still committed to the 7 name for a little while longer. With S-Works Torch being touted as a possibility, this suggests these will be positioned at a price point between the S-Works range and Torch 3.0 shoes below, which would put them around the £250 to £300 mark.

It would make sense, given the saturation of choice that already exists within the S-Works range and the accompanying high price tags, that the brand would launch a slightly more affordable option. Although at this stage, there's nothing to suggest these are any less premium than the rest that share the S-Works moniker.