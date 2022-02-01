New S-Works shoes spotted: Are these the long-awaited S-Works 8?
By Josh Croxton published
Unreleased shoes worn by Daniel Oss and Cian Uijtdebroeks at Saudi Tour
Despite already having five different pairs of road shoes that carry the S-Works moniker, it appears that Specialized is set to launch another. Spotted last week on the feet of Daniel Oss during his Team TotalEnergies training camp, and now on the feet of Cian Uijtdebroeks at the Saudi Tour, the as-yet-unreleased pair is unequivocally a Specialized shoe.
Only a couple of details could be discerned from those original photos of the TotalEnergies team. The plain black design and the removal of the velcro strap were obvious, but the rest of the details left a little room for interpretation. However, thanks to the sharpshooting of photographers at the Saudi Tour, we can now work out a little more.
Firstly, if it weren't already obvious, the latest images confirm that these are indeed S-Works shoes, thanks to the wordmark being embossed into the outside of the heel cup. What's more, they confirm that retention will come via Boa S3-Snap dials, the dials that were launched with the S-Works 7 shoes, specifically designed in conjunction with Specialized and are proprietary to the brand.
The heel and toe areas are unlike any of the existing range of S-Works shoes. The heel cup is much lower at the sides than you'll find elsewhere, and the large wraparound reinforced toe bumper is given a smooth finish that blends nicely with the textured upper. The upper itself is dimpled throughout, and given its likeness to the Dyneema sections used Specialized's best cycling shoes, we assume Dyneema features here too, although that's not explicitly confirmed.
Meanwhile, the tongue seems to have kept the three-tab leading edge, and the shape of the opening between the instep and the outstep also looks to have remained the same as the existing 7 shoes.
What will they be called?
Rumours are suggesting two potential names for the new shoe: S-Works 8, or S-Works Torch.
The brand has already made shoes for the weight weenies with the Exos, warm weather with the Vent, sprinters with the Ares, comfort with the Lace, and an all-rounder with the original 7. Given the timing and the style of the shoe, a replacement for the original 7 seems most appropriate, if it is going to replace anything at all.
However, with Specialized having recently launched the S-Works 7 Lace, our feeling is that the brand is still committed to the 7 name for a little while longer. With S-Works Torch being touted as a possibility, this suggests these will be positioned at a price point between the S-Works range and Torch 3.0 shoes below, which would put them around the £250 to £300 mark.
It would make sense, given the saturation of choice that already exists within the S-Works range and the accompanying high price tags, that the brand would launch a slightly more affordable option. Although at this stage, there's nothing to suggest these are any less premium than the rest that share the S-Works moniker.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Josh has been with us as Senior Tech Writer since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Team Tor 2000. He's always keen to get his hands on the newest tech, and while he enjoys a good long road race, he's much more at home in a local criterium.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.