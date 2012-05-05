NetApp bus broken into before 2012 Giro d'Italia opener
No major losses or damage for German wildcard team
Team NetApp had an unwelcome start to its first Grand Tour, as its team bus was broken into overnight in Herning, Denmark. The German Profesional Continental team received a wildcard for the 2012 Giro d'Italia as its first three-week race.
“They talk bad about Italy but last night thieves broke into our bus and here it's Denmark,” tweeted Italian rider Cesare Benedetti.
"There were no major losses, fortunately. GPS systems, clothing and shoes. Not something big. It's more damage to the bus..."
“It was not too bad. The bus is ok. They ripped out the GPS and left some dangling wires,” team spokeswoman Sandra Schmitz told Cyclingnews. “We have good mechanics, they can even fix the bus.”
The bus had been parked in the open lot in front of the hotel. “We didn't see anything. It must have been early in the morning. Thank goodness they didn't break into the truck."
The riders won't let the break-in deter them today. “Of course this won't affect us,” Schmitz said. “It isn't nice for the riders that their shoes are gone but they have others. It won't affect our performance.”
