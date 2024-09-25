National champions Stephens and Wertz spearhead USA team for Gravel World Championships, Swenson absent

By
published

Federation also names Colby Simmons, Ted King and Lauren De Crescenzo among wildcard entries

Lauren Stephens (Cynisca Cycling) goes back-to-back with national titles at US Gravel National Championships in 2024
Lauren Stephens (Cynisca Cycling) goes back-to-back with national titles at US Gravel National Championships in 2024 (Image credit: Evrgrn Photo)

USA Cycling has announced its wildcard selections for the 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships in Belgium and while it is no surprise that national champions Brennan Wertz and Lauren Stephens are among the squad, there is a notable absence. 

Keegan Swenson – the rider to beat on the US gravel scene and top five finisher at last year's rainbow jersey race – was not on the list. There was no explanation offered in the release.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.