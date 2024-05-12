Nairo Quintana - ‘Perfectly acceptable’ Giro d’Italia leader Tadej Pogačar fights for all stage wins possible

By
published

Former Giro winner still building for third week, working for teammate Einer Rubio

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was all smiles at the start of stage 9 in Avezzano
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was all smiles at the start of stage 9 in Avezzano (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Giro d’Italia winner Nairo Quintana has offered a spirited defence of Tadej Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates' quest for as many Giro d’Italia stage victories as possible, saying that while he and Movistar adopted a different strategy when he was dominating in Grand Tours, other tactics are equally valid.

Currently, 31st overall, Quintana indicated pre-race that he would chase stage wins rather than his initial objective of a high GC finish. He is slated to ride in support of teammate Enric Mas at the Vuelta a España later in the year.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.