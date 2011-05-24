Muto's B sample also positive for EPO

Pasquale Muto (Miche) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Pasquale Muto's B-sample has also tested positive for EPO, the Italian Olympic Committee has announced. The Miche-Guerciotti rider had tested positive during the Giro dell'Appennino in April.

Muto, whose 31st birthday is today, now faces a two-year suspension. He had finished fifth in the race at which he tested positive.

The Italian had been with Miche since 2004. He won a stage of the Tour of Bulgaria in 2007 and a stage at the Tour of Slovakia in 2009. The team released him after his positive test was announced.

Teammates this year at Miche included Stefan Schumacher and Davide Rebellin, both of whom are returning from two-year suspensions for having used EPO-CERA.