US Pro Gravity Tour (US Pro GRT) announced for 2011

Bryn Atkinson downhills at the Plattekille round of the US Pro GRT. (Image credit: Dylan Dean)

In its third year, the USA Cycling Pro Gravity Tour (Pro GRT) boasts five races and will continue to provide a consistent stage of international-caliber events for elite, American gravity racers.





In the month of May, the series will move to the east coast for a pair of races: the Highland Bike Park event in Northfield, New Hampshire on May 14-15, and the Plattekill Gravity Open at the Plattekill Bike Park in Roxbury, New York on May 21-22.

In June, the Pro GRT will make its penultimate stop in California for the Northstar-at-Tahoe event in Truckee on June 18-19. The fifth and final event on the tour will be the Wildflower Rush in Crested Butte, Colorado on June 25-26.

The top finishers at each of the five stops will earn series points. At the end of the season, the male and female with the most points will be named overall Pro GRT champions and will be recognized as the best gravity athletes on US soil.





The US Pro GRT is the final of the three US national series. The cross country and endurance series have already been announced.

For more information on the series, visit www.progrt.com.

2011 USA Cycling Pro Mountain Bike Gravity Tour (US Pro GRT)

April 9-10: Northwest Cup, Port Angeles, Washington

May 14-15: Highland Bike Park, Northfield, New Hampshire

May 21-22: Plattekill Gravity Open, Plattekill Bike Park, Roxbury, New York

June 18-19: Northstar-at-Tahoe, Truckee, California

June 25-26: Wildflower Rush, Crested Butte, Colorado