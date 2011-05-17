Image 1 of 4 Trek World Racing went one-two-three at the US Pro GRT at Highland Park. Neko Mullally defeated Aaron Gwin and Justin Leov. (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 2 of 4 Jill Kintner topped the women's podium. (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 3 of 4 A racer speeds to the finish (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 4 of 4 Neko Mulally races toward a win. (Image credit: Matt DeLorme)

The USA Cycling Pro Gravity Mountain Bike Tour (US Pro GRT) resumed with the Highland Bike Park race in Northfield, New Hampshire, on May 14-15.

The men's race was dominated by Trek World Racing as Neko Mulally, Aaron Gwin and Justin Leov represented it in the first three positions. Curtis Keene (Specialized-SRAM) placed fourth ahead of Cody Warren (DRD X-Fusion Intense Factory Team) in fifth.

After qualifying in dry, sunny conditions, rain on Sunday changed the course to slick and muddy terrain. Mulally bolted down the hill 2.5 seconds faster than Gwin. Leov finished just over one second behind Gwin and 2.3 seconds ahead of Keene, who narrowly edged Warren at the finish line.

"I was having a good time all weekend. It felt good to be back racing a local race again," said Mulally. "I didn't feel any pressure and was just having a good time with friends and especially Aaron and Justin. It was supposed to rain all weekend and a lot of people were stressing over it but I wasn't worried because I knew I could ride mud as good as anyone else."

"While we were warming up for the race it was raining super hard, so I knew the track wouldn't be as slick and the rocks would have been cleaned off. I rode with confidence and had a clean run with no mistakes. I knew it was good when I crossed the finish but I really thought Aaron and Justin would have beat me if they had good runs. With a good race this weekend, I'm really looking forward to next weekend."

On the women's side, Jill Kintner (Transition Racing), who has won both Pro GRT races so far, was the only woman to finish in less than three minutes. Kintner completed the course 10 seconds ahead of Joanna Petterson (Specialized). Petterson, herself, had a 10-second cushion on third-place finisher Lauren Daney (Specialized Grom). Vaea Verbeek (Intense Cycles) crossed the finish line six seconds behind Daney and 13 seconds in front of Cierra Smith (Specialized AllRide Academy).

The next US Pro GRT round in this coming weekend on May 21-22 in Plattekill, New York.

The following US Pro GRT in Northstar (UCI C2), previously scheduled for June 18-19, has been rescheduled for August 27-28, in Truckee, California.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) 0:02:20.95 2 Aaron Gwin (TrekWorld Racing) 0:00:02.50 3 Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) 0:00:03.75 4 Curtis Keene (specialized/sram) 0:00:06.09 5 Cody Warren (DRD X-Fusion/ Intense) 0:00:06.74 6 Richard Rude JR (Yeti Fox National Team) 0:00:07.37 7 Lars Sternberg (Trans. Race/Fox Shox) 0:00:08.72 8 Benjamin Moody (POC/Trek Mtn coop) 0:00:11.93 9 Brian Buell (Team Geronimo/Banshe) 0:00:12.16 10 Tyler Allison (Marzocchi/GoPro) 0:00:12.59 11 Eliot Jackson (Yeti Fox National Team) 0:00:12.82 12 Logan Binggeli (KHS Bicycles/Life) 0:00:13.89 13 Bradley Benedict (Specialized) 0:00:14.22 14 Hans Lambert (Pivot Cycles) 0:00:14.47 15 Graeme Pitts (Turner Dark Horse Racing) 0:00:15.26 16 Remi Gauvin (Devinci/PerformX/TLD/Spank) 0:00:15.46 17 George Ryan (Jamis/ProTec/Vans) 0:00:15.50 18 Leif Lorenzen (Kona/Beacon Cycles) 0:00:16.71 19 Charlie Sponsel (transition Bikes) 0:00:16.84 20 Benoit Rioux (Xprezo/Borsao) 0:00:16.99 21 Tyler Immer (Yeti Fox National Team) 0:00:17.44 22 Timothy Price (Specialized) 0:00:17.82 23 Kyle Hickey 0:00:20.01 24 Kyle Sangers (PerformX Devinci) 0:00:20.50 25 Jess Pedersen (Team Geronimo) 0:00:21.17 26 Evan Turpen (Transition Bikes) 0:00:22.01 27 Jason Memmelaar (DrD X-Fusion/ Intense) 0:00:22.06 28 Phillip Kmetz (FT Windustries) 0:00:22.10 29 Jason Scheiding (Fast line racing) 0:00:23.10 30 Austin Aldrich (Specialized allRide Academy) 0:00:23.22 31 Adam Morse (RM East/Loaded/Smith) 0:00:23.58 32 Michael Buell (team Geronimo) 0:00:23.61 33 Geoffrey Ulmer (Xprezo USA) 0:00:24.35 34 John Swanguen (DRD X-Fusion/ Intense) 0:00:24.58 35 Yann Gauvin (Lama Cycle) 0:00:24.70 36 Christopher Mari (Zeal Optics/ SMAC) 0:00:25.06 37 Chris Higgerson (Xprezo/TLD) 0:00:25.48 38 Heikki Hall (by the hive / e*thirteen) 0:00:25.83 39 Ben Furbee (Trans. Race/Fox Shox) 0:00:26.27 40 Kevin Green 0:00:27.86 41 Alex McAndrew (Chuck's Bikes) 0:00:28.74 42 Amado Stachenfeld (AmadoMTB.com) 0:00:28.84 43 Cody Johnson (Odi Southridge) 0:00:28.97 44 Guillaume Lafleur-Smith 0:00:29.63 45 Oliver Levick (Drummer Racing) 0:00:29.67 46 Stephen Avery (Schraalp/Highland) 0:00:30.24 47 Tim Mangini (FFox Shox/Chromag) 0:00:30.89 48 Nicolas Konow (Dirt Camp Racing) 0:00:31.99 49 Alexandre Couture (Rocky Mountain/ Michelin) 0:00:33.54 50 Chris DelBosco (COVE Bikes/Oakley) 0:00:34.30 51 Dylan Morley (Deadly Horizons Clothing) 0:00:34.36 52 Brian Yannuzzi (Generation Gap) 0:00:36.60 53 Gavin Vaughan (Voncooper/Sugarbush) 0:00:36.76 54 David Flynn (Paul Mitchell/FTW) 0:00:38.99 55 Erik Gosselin (GravityPrjct/Highland) 0:00:39.40 56 John Keep (Turner Dark Horse Racing) 0:00:39.64 57 Daniel Godard (Mojo Wheels/ Cobb) 0:00:39.82 58 Arthur Babcock (One Ghost Industries) 0:00:51.62 59 Chris Heath (KHS Bicycles) 0:00:56.17 60 Christopher Van Dine (Cannondale) 0:04:26.99 61 Kevin Aiello (KHS Bicycles) 0:05:34.05 DNS Samuel Thibault (Cycles Performance) DNS Michael Sylvestri (Specialized AllRide Academy) DNS Bryson Martin (Oakley/Marzocchi/GoP)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jill Kintner (Trans. Race/Red Bull) 0:02:50.52 2 Joanna Petterson (Specialized) 0:00:10.78 3 Lauren Daney (Specialized/Grom) 0:00:21.73 4 Vaea Verbeeck (Intense Cycles Fox Racing) 0:00:27.60 5 Cierra Smith (Specialized AllRide Academy) 0:00:42.15 6 Mary Moncorge (Santa Cruz Alliance) 0:00:50.19 7 Rae Gandolf (Sierra Nevada Brewing) 0:00:51.92

Elite veteran men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quinton Spaulding (KHS Bicycles) 0:02:56.57 2 Benedict Treglia (Gung Ho/Fox Shox/661) 0:00:09.60

Cat. 1 Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiran MacKinnon (Santa Cruz Bikes) 0:02:40.13 2 Damon Morin (Highland/ Jett/ 661) 0:00:00.54 3 Samuel Pensler (Specialized) 0:00:03.53 4 Ray Syron (Sinister/United Free) 0:00:04.66 5 Parker Degray (Go- Ride) 0:00:06.53 6 Nate Furbee (Transition/Fox Racin) 0:00:06.73 7 Dylan Conte (Team RMEast Mocean) 0:00:08.43 8 William Castle (Ide Ride/Kingdom) 0:00:11.83 9 Ryan Burney 0:00:22.60 DNF Ben Calhoun (Specialized GROM Racing)

Cat. 1 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Patton (Mom & Dad + Sleippy) 0:02:43.92 2 Dan Albert (Big T Racing/One Ghost) 0:00:09.64 3 Willem Cooper (Voncooper.com) 0:00:09.80 4 Burke Saunders 0:00:10.67 5 Nik Patalano 0:00:12.20 6 Peter John Mihalick (Nado) 0:00:15.38 7 Pierre-Luc Lalonde (Rocky Mountain/Cycle) 0:00:17.19 8 Hunter Budd (Sinister United) 0:00:21.04 9 Peter Scannell 0:00:24.38 10 Peter McNulty (Gravity Project) 0:00:26.72 11 Max Syron (sinister/United Free) 0:00:28.78 12 justin brigandi (Fast line racing/i9/canfield) 0:00:29.71 13 Beau Cormier 0:00:29.84 14 Chris Brown 0:00:30.19 15 Jonathan Westland (NEAlliance/GoPro/Roy) 0:00:31.86 16 Daniel Phillips (Radical Racing) 0:00:36.51 17 Richard Patty 0:00:46.10 18 Travis Elquist (MHF/Smith/Derma/Roya) 0:00:50.30 19 Ryland MauckDuff (Mountain High Freerd) 0:00:56.74 20 Luke Watkins (Mobile Bici) 0:01:00.98 DNF Douglas French (Mojo Wheels/Spy Optic/Royal) DNF Michael Gross DNF Timothy Koerber (Momentum Racing / Pro Bikes)

Cat. 1 men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dominic Toupin (Rocky Mountain/ Pro) 0:02:48.20 2 Shad Wilson (Schraalp/Cyclesmith) 0:00:13.51 3 Darren Savage (Gung Ho/SDG/ODI/SPY) 0:00:27.60 4 Andrew Farrell 0:00:41.05 5 Aaron Barnes 0:00:44.68 6 Justin Breault (Big T Racing/One Ghost) 0:00:55.50

Cat. 1 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charles Morin (Highland/ Jett/ 661) 0:02:55.29 2 Dennis LaClair (Wachusett/Specialized) 0:00:06.09 3 Heath Boedeker (Sierra Nevada Brewing) 0:00:10.33 4 Daniel Mutz (Likin Bikin) 0:00:29.55 5 Richard Rude (Gravity Project) 0:00:42.88 6 Erik Johnson (Specialized) 0:00:45.75 7 Reid Kiniry (661-HBG) 0:00:57.77

Cat. 1 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephanie Sowles (KLS) 0:04:28.18

Cat. 2 Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Callahan 0:02:58.25 2 travis westerkamp (Fast line racing) 0:00:13.02 3 Chris Callahan 0:00:16.20 4 Adam Delonais (Central Cycle) 0:00:19.33 5 Erik Glouchevitch 0:00:22.83 6 Brandon Potter (Tone Wheels Bike) 0:04:07.23

Cat. 2 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brendon Schweitzer (Reel Treez/ Spin) 0:02:50.38 2 Corey McMahon 0:00:01.74 3 Samuel Wiggin (Team Highland) 0:00:11.18 4 Mike Conklin 0:00:13.46 5 Trevor Santo Christo (Big T Racing) 0:00:15.85 6 Zack Taylor (NE Alliance) 0:00:20.06 7 Jason Kors (Reel Treez) 0:00:24.62 8 Brandon Sbordone (Oliver Racing) 0:00:25.40 9 Kevin Milazzo (Reel Treez Racing) 0:00:26.09 10 Michael Oliver (Oliver Racing) 0:00:50.72

Cat. 2 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caitlyn Franciscovich (Real Treez) 0:04:26.69

Cat. 2/3 Master men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Egeland (Wachusett/Old Guy) 0:03:07.40 2 Larry Sereduck (Reel Treez) 0:00:03.85 3 Brian Hall (OGR Wachusett) 0:00:25.22 4 John Dupont (wachusett/Old Guy) 0:00:57.78 5 Rob Woods 0:01:21.80 6 Tom Smith 0:01:42.68 7 Cliff McMullan (Wachusett/Old Guy) 0:02:42.43 8 David Swift 0:03:26.90 DNS John Mascia

Cat. 2/3 Master men 30+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jarrod Bouchard (Holy Spokes Racing) 0:03:08.80 DNS Michael Maher DNS Eric Soucy (Shraalp) DNS Ryan Hale DNS WIlliam Zedalis (Holy Spokes Racing)

Cat. 3 Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Ricker 0:03:30.09 2 Thomas Nevins (Big T Racing) 0:00:34.87 3 Grayson Morin (Highland/ Jett/ 661) 0:00:36.08