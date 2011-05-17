Trending

Mulally leads Trek World Racing to podium sweep at Highland US Pro GRT

Kintner continues winning ways in women's race

Image 1 of 4

Trek World Racing went one-two-three at the US Pro GRT at Highland Park. Neko Mullally defeated Aaron Gwin and Justin Leov.

Trek World Racing went one-two-three at the US Pro GRT at Highland Park. Neko Mullally defeated Aaron Gwin and Justin Leov.
(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)
Image 2 of 4

Jill Kintner topped the women's podium.

Jill Kintner topped the women's podium.
(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)
Image 3 of 4

A racer speeds to the finish

A racer speeds to the finish
(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)
Image 4 of 4

Neko Mulally races toward a win.

Neko Mulally races toward a win.
(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)

The USA Cycling Pro Gravity Mountain Bike Tour (US Pro GRT) resumed with the Highland Bike Park race in Northfield, New Hampshire, on May 14-15.

The men's race was dominated by Trek World Racing as Neko Mulally, Aaron Gwin and Justin Leov represented it in the first three positions. Curtis Keene (Specialized-SRAM) placed fourth ahead of Cody Warren (DRD X-Fusion Intense Factory Team) in fifth.

After qualifying in dry, sunny conditions, rain on Sunday changed the course to slick and muddy terrain. Mulally bolted down the hill 2.5 seconds faster than Gwin. Leov finished just over one second behind Gwin and 2.3 seconds ahead of Keene, who narrowly edged Warren at the finish line.

"I was having a good time all weekend. It felt good to be back racing a local race again," said Mulally. "I didn't feel any pressure and was just having a good time with friends and especially Aaron and Justin. It was supposed to rain all weekend and a lot of people were stressing over it but I wasn't worried because I knew I could ride mud as good as anyone else."

"While we were warming up for the race it was raining super hard, so I knew the track wouldn't be as slick and the rocks would have been cleaned off. I rode with confidence and had a clean run with no mistakes. I knew it was good when I crossed the finish but I really thought Aaron and Justin would have beat me if they had good runs. With a good race this weekend, I'm really looking forward to next weekend."

On the women's side, Jill Kintner (Transition Racing), who has won both Pro GRT races so far, was the only woman to finish in less than three minutes. Kintner completed the course 10 seconds ahead of Joanna Petterson (Specialized). Petterson, herself, had a 10-second cushion on third-place finisher Lauren Daney (Specialized Grom). Vaea Verbeek (Intense Cycles) crossed the finish line six seconds behind Daney and 13 seconds in front of Cierra Smith (Specialized AllRide Academy).

The next US Pro GRT round in this coming weekend on May 21-22 in Plattekill, New York.

The following US Pro GRT in Northstar (UCI C2), previously scheduled for June 18-19, has been rescheduled for August 27-28, in Truckee, California.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing)0:02:20.95
2Aaron Gwin (TrekWorld Racing)0:00:02.50
3Justin Leov (Trek World Racing)0:00:03.75
4Curtis Keene (specialized/sram)0:00:06.09
5Cody Warren (DRD X-Fusion/ Intense)0:00:06.74
6Richard Rude JR (Yeti Fox National Team)0:00:07.37
7Lars Sternberg (Trans. Race/Fox Shox)0:00:08.72
8Benjamin Moody (POC/Trek Mtn coop)0:00:11.93
9Brian Buell (Team Geronimo/Banshe)0:00:12.16
10Tyler Allison (Marzocchi/GoPro)0:00:12.59
11Eliot Jackson (Yeti Fox National Team)0:00:12.82
12Logan Binggeli (KHS Bicycles/Life)0:00:13.89
13Bradley Benedict (Specialized)0:00:14.22
14Hans Lambert (Pivot Cycles)0:00:14.47
15Graeme Pitts (Turner Dark Horse Racing)0:00:15.26
16Remi Gauvin (Devinci/PerformX/TLD/Spank)0:00:15.46
17George Ryan (Jamis/ProTec/Vans)0:00:15.50
18Leif Lorenzen (Kona/Beacon Cycles)0:00:16.71
19Charlie Sponsel (transition Bikes)0:00:16.84
20Benoit Rioux (Xprezo/Borsao)0:00:16.99
21Tyler Immer (Yeti Fox National Team)0:00:17.44
22Timothy Price (Specialized)0:00:17.82
23Kyle Hickey0:00:20.01
24Kyle Sangers (PerformX Devinci)0:00:20.50
25Jess Pedersen (Team Geronimo)0:00:21.17
26Evan Turpen (Transition Bikes)0:00:22.01
27Jason Memmelaar (DrD X-Fusion/ Intense)0:00:22.06
28Phillip Kmetz (FT Windustries)0:00:22.10
29Jason Scheiding (Fast line racing)0:00:23.10
30Austin Aldrich (Specialized allRide Academy)0:00:23.22
31Adam Morse (RM East/Loaded/Smith)0:00:23.58
32Michael Buell (team Geronimo)0:00:23.61
33Geoffrey Ulmer (Xprezo USA)0:00:24.35
34John Swanguen (DRD X-Fusion/ Intense)0:00:24.58
35Yann Gauvin (Lama Cycle)0:00:24.70
36Christopher Mari (Zeal Optics/ SMAC)0:00:25.06
37Chris Higgerson (Xprezo/TLD)0:00:25.48
38Heikki Hall (by the hive / e*thirteen)0:00:25.83
39Ben Furbee (Trans. Race/Fox Shox)0:00:26.27
40Kevin Green0:00:27.86
41Alex McAndrew (Chuck's Bikes)0:00:28.74
42Amado Stachenfeld (AmadoMTB.com)0:00:28.84
43Cody Johnson (Odi Southridge)0:00:28.97
44Guillaume Lafleur-Smith0:00:29.63
45Oliver Levick (Drummer Racing)0:00:29.67
46Stephen Avery (Schraalp/Highland)0:00:30.24
47Tim Mangini (FFox Shox/Chromag)0:00:30.89
48Nicolas Konow (Dirt Camp Racing)0:00:31.99
49Alexandre Couture (Rocky Mountain/ Michelin)0:00:33.54
50Chris DelBosco (COVE Bikes/Oakley)0:00:34.30
51Dylan Morley (Deadly Horizons Clothing)0:00:34.36
52Brian Yannuzzi (Generation Gap)0:00:36.60
53Gavin Vaughan (Voncooper/Sugarbush)0:00:36.76
54David Flynn (Paul Mitchell/FTW)0:00:38.99
55Erik Gosselin (GravityPrjct/Highland)0:00:39.40
56John Keep (Turner Dark Horse Racing)0:00:39.64
57Daniel Godard (Mojo Wheels/ Cobb)0:00:39.82
58Arthur Babcock (One Ghost Industries)0:00:51.62
59Chris Heath (KHS Bicycles)0:00:56.17
60Christopher Van Dine (Cannondale)0:04:26.99
61Kevin Aiello (KHS Bicycles)0:05:34.05
DNSSamuel Thibault (Cycles Performance)
DNSMichael Sylvestri (Specialized AllRide Academy)
DNSBryson Martin (Oakley/Marzocchi/GoP)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jill Kintner (Trans. Race/Red Bull)0:02:50.52
2Joanna Petterson (Specialized)0:00:10.78
3Lauren Daney (Specialized/Grom)0:00:21.73
4Vaea Verbeeck (Intense Cycles Fox Racing)0:00:27.60
5Cierra Smith (Specialized AllRide Academy)0:00:42.15
6Mary Moncorge (Santa Cruz Alliance)0:00:50.19
7Rae Gandolf (Sierra Nevada Brewing)0:00:51.92

Elite veteran men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quinton Spaulding (KHS Bicycles)0:02:56.57
2Benedict Treglia (Gung Ho/Fox Shox/661)0:00:09.60

Cat. 1 Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiran MacKinnon (Santa Cruz Bikes)0:02:40.13
2Damon Morin (Highland/ Jett/ 661)0:00:00.54
3Samuel Pensler (Specialized)0:00:03.53
4Ray Syron (Sinister/United Free)0:00:04.66
5Parker Degray (Go- Ride)0:00:06.53
6Nate Furbee (Transition/Fox Racin)0:00:06.73
7Dylan Conte (Team RMEast Mocean)0:00:08.43
8William Castle (Ide Ride/Kingdom)0:00:11.83
9Ryan Burney0:00:22.60
DNFBen Calhoun (Specialized GROM Racing)

Cat. 1 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Patton (Mom & Dad + Sleippy)0:02:43.92
2Dan Albert (Big T Racing/One Ghost)0:00:09.64
3Willem Cooper (Voncooper.com)0:00:09.80
4Burke Saunders0:00:10.67
5Nik Patalano0:00:12.20
6Peter John Mihalick (Nado)0:00:15.38
7Pierre-Luc Lalonde (Rocky Mountain/Cycle)0:00:17.19
8Hunter Budd (Sinister United)0:00:21.04
9Peter Scannell0:00:24.38
10Peter McNulty (Gravity Project)0:00:26.72
11Max Syron (sinister/United Free)0:00:28.78
12justin brigandi (Fast line racing/i9/canfield)0:00:29.71
13Beau Cormier0:00:29.84
14Chris Brown0:00:30.19
15Jonathan Westland (NEAlliance/GoPro/Roy)0:00:31.86
16Daniel Phillips (Radical Racing)0:00:36.51
17Richard Patty0:00:46.10
18Travis Elquist (MHF/Smith/Derma/Roya)0:00:50.30
19Ryland MauckDuff (Mountain High Freerd)0:00:56.74
20Luke Watkins (Mobile Bici)0:01:00.98
DNFDouglas French (Mojo Wheels/Spy Optic/Royal)
DNFMichael Gross
DNFTimothy Koerber (Momentum Racing / Pro Bikes)

Cat. 1 men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dominic Toupin (Rocky Mountain/ Pro)0:02:48.20
2Shad Wilson (Schraalp/Cyclesmith)0:00:13.51
3Darren Savage (Gung Ho/SDG/ODI/SPY)0:00:27.60
4Andrew Farrell0:00:41.05
5Aaron Barnes0:00:44.68
6Justin Breault (Big T Racing/One Ghost)0:00:55.50

Cat. 1 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charles Morin (Highland/ Jett/ 661)0:02:55.29
2Dennis LaClair (Wachusett/Specialized)0:00:06.09
3Heath Boedeker (Sierra Nevada Brewing)0:00:10.33
4Daniel Mutz (Likin Bikin)0:00:29.55
5Richard Rude (Gravity Project)0:00:42.88
6Erik Johnson (Specialized)0:00:45.75
7Reid Kiniry (661-HBG)0:00:57.77

Cat. 1 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Sowles (KLS)0:04:28.18

Cat. 2 Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Callahan0:02:58.25
2travis westerkamp (Fast line racing)0:00:13.02
3Chris Callahan0:00:16.20
4Adam Delonais (Central Cycle)0:00:19.33
5Erik Glouchevitch0:00:22.83
6Brandon Potter (Tone Wheels Bike)0:04:07.23

Cat. 2 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brendon Schweitzer (Reel Treez/ Spin)0:02:50.38
2Corey McMahon0:00:01.74
3Samuel Wiggin (Team Highland)0:00:11.18
4Mike Conklin0:00:13.46
5Trevor Santo Christo (Big T Racing)0:00:15.85
6Zack Taylor (NE Alliance)0:00:20.06
7Jason Kors (Reel Treez)0:00:24.62
8Brandon Sbordone (Oliver Racing)0:00:25.40
9Kevin Milazzo (Reel Treez Racing)0:00:26.09
10Michael Oliver (Oliver Racing)0:00:50.72

Cat. 2 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caitlyn Franciscovich (Real Treez)0:04:26.69

Cat. 2/3 Master men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Egeland (Wachusett/Old Guy)0:03:07.40
2Larry Sereduck (Reel Treez)0:00:03.85
3Brian Hall (OGR Wachusett)0:00:25.22
4John Dupont (wachusett/Old Guy)0:00:57.78
5Rob Woods0:01:21.80
6Tom Smith0:01:42.68
7Cliff McMullan (Wachusett/Old Guy)0:02:42.43
8David Swift0:03:26.90
DNSJohn Mascia

Cat. 2/3 Master men 30+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jarrod Bouchard (Holy Spokes Racing)0:03:08.80
DNSMichael Maher
DNSEric Soucy (Shraalp)
DNSRyan Hale
DNSWIlliam Zedalis (Holy Spokes Racing)

Cat. 3 Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Ricker0:03:30.09
2Thomas Nevins (Big T Racing)0:00:34.87
3Grayson Morin (Highland/ Jett/ 661)0:00:36.08

Cat. 3 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Macleod Tyler0:03:16.91
2Andrew Royce0:00:24.33
3Michael Wilbur0:00:28.19
4Jesse Sugar (War)0:00:52.07

Latest on Cyclingnews