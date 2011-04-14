Hart and Kintner take early leads in US Pro GRT

Image 1 of 2 Jill Kintner pilots her Team Transitions' Blindside to an elite women's first place. (Image credit: EddieClarkMedia.com) Image 2 of 2 Danny Hart (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) is looking forward to the World Cup season. (Image credit: Jake Orness (Giant Bicycle))

The 2011 USA Cycling Professional Gravity Mountain Bike Tour (US Pro GRT) kicked off over the weekend with the NW Cup in Port Angeles, Washington. The event, which took place at Dry Hill, was anything but dry as the skies opened up about an hour before the final runs got underway.

After grabbing the top spot in the seeding runs, Danny Hart (Giant Factory Off Road Team) and Jill Kintner (Transition Racing) descended onto the podium's top steps to take the early leads in the US Pro GRT men's and women's standings.

The Giant Factory Off Road Team swept the men's podium. Hart descended to victory with a time of 2:50.07 to best his teammates, second- and third-place finishers Andrew Neethling and Duncan Riffle.

On the women's side, Kintner opened up defense of her 2010 US Pro GRT title in dominating fashion. With a 3:16.91 on the slick course, she bested Canadian Miranda Miller (Santa Cruz-SRAM-Pinkbike) by four seconds. Katherine Short (Cove Bikes) was third.

The next stop on the US Pro GRT will be the Highland Bike Park event in Northfield, New Hampshire on May 14-15.

Standings

Men US Pro GRT standings after one round # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny Hart (Giant Factory Off Road Team) 60 pts 2 Andrew Neethling (Giant Factory Off Road Team) 40 3 Duncan Riffle (Giant Factory Off Road Team) 30 4 Richard Rude (Yeti Fox National Team) 25 5 Bryn Atkinson (Transition Racing) 20