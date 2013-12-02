Movistar to ride Canyon in 2014

Image 1 of 3 The Movistar Ultimate CF SLX 9.0 bike (Image credit: wielrenblad) Image 2 of 3 The Movistar Aeroroad CF 9.0 bike (Image credit: wielrenblad) Image 3 of 3 The Movistar Speedmax CF 9.0 time trial bike (Image credit: wielrenblad)

The Movistar team will ride Canyon Bicycles in 2014. Information emerged over the weekend confirming that Canyon will replace Pinarello as the Spanish team's bike sponsor.

Movistar confirmed to Cyclingnews in September that they would not be working with Pinarello in 2014.

The 2014 Movistar Canyon team bikes will be fitted with Campagnolo wheels and Super Record EPS groupsets. Canyon will provide Movistar with a green and blue Ultimate CF SLX 9.0 frame for road racing plus time trial bikes.

Alejandro Valverde, Nairo Quintana will again lead the Movistar team in 2014, with new signings including French climber John Gadret and Italian time trialist Adriano Malori.

Movistar will be the second WorldTour team on Canyon. Russian team Katusha has been sponsored by the German online company since 2012.