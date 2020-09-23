Trending

UCI Road World Championships 2020 - Elite Women's ITT Start List

By

Chloe Dygert, defending champion, chasing Van der Breggen in Imola

Chloe Dygert
Chloe Dygert (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The 2020 UCI Road World Championships will commence with 51 elite women taking turns on the 31.7km course at Imola. 

A total of 39 countries will be represented, with the highest number of three athletes riding for the United States, including defending champion Chloé Dygert. 

There are 10 countries with two athletes, including The Netherlands with Anna van der Breggen, who was second last year, and Ellen van Dijk, a world champion in the TT in 2013. She is taking a roster spot in the place of Annemiek van Vleuten, who was forced to withdraw from the event due to a fractured wrist a week ago in the Giro Rosa. 

Last year, Dygert won in dominant fashion with heavy rain and on hilly course in Yorkshire. This year is a fast, flat course with a mild weather forecast that should not bring any additional challenges.

Start List
BibRider (Country)Start Time
51Amber Joseph (Barbados) 14:40:00
50Margret Palsdottir (Iceland) 14:41:30
49Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 14:43:00
48Valeriya Kononenko (Ukraine) 14:44:30
47Mikayla Harvey (New Zealand) 14:46:00
46Ann-sophie Duyck (Belgium) 14:47:30
45Sara Martin Martin (Spain) 14:49:00
44Elizabeth Banks (Great Britain) 14:50:30
43Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jorgensen (Denmark) 14:52:00
42Karol-ann Canuel (Canada) 14:53:30
41Audrey Cordon Ragot (France) 14:55:00
40Vittoria Guazzini (Italy) 14:56:30
39Mieke Kroger (Germany) 14:58:00
38Siham Es-saddy (Morocco) 14:59:30
37Eyeru Tesfoam Gebru (Ethiopia) 15:01:00
36Fernanda Yapura (Argentina) 15:02:30
35Dana Rozlapa (Latvia) 15:04:00
34Eri Yonamine (Japan) 15:05:30
33Rotem Gafinovitz (Israel) 15:07:00
32Lauren Stephens (United States Of America) 15:08:30
31Teniel Campbell (Trinidad & Tabago) 15:10:00
30Agusta Edda Bjornsdottir (Iceland) 15:11:30
29Tereza Korvasova (Czech Republic) 15:13:00
28Akvile Gedraityte (Lithuania) 15:14:30
27Claire Faber (Luxembourg) 15:16:00
26Kerry Jonker (South Africa) 15:17:30
25Olga Shekel (Ukraine) 15:19:00
24Eugenia Bujak (Slovenia) 15:20:30
23Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cuba) 15:22:00
22Georgia Williams (New Zealand) 15:23:30
21Sara van de Vel (Belgium) 15:25:00
20Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spain) 15:26:30
19Grace Brown (Australia) 15:28:00
18Anna Kiesenhofer (Austria) 15:29:30
17Alice Barnes (Great Britain) 15:31:00
16Pernille Mathiesen (Denmark) 15:32:30
15Catalina Anais Soto Campos (Chile) 15:34:00
14Lisa Norden (Sweden) 15:35:30
13Leah Kirchmann (Canada) 15:37:00
12Aigul Gareeva (Russian Federation) 15:38:30
11Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) 15:40:00
10Amber Leone Neben (United States Of America) 15:41:30
9Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan) 15:43:00
8Anna Plichta (Poland) 15:44:30
7Juliette Labous (France) 15:46:00
6Vittoria Bussi (Italy) 15:47:30
5Alena Amialiusik (Belarus) 15:49:00
4Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 15:50:30
3Marlen Reusser (Switzerland) 15:52:00
2Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) 15:53:30
1Chloe Dygert (United States Of America) 15:55:00