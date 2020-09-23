UCI Road World Championships 2020 - Elite Women's ITT Start List

The 2020 UCI Road World Championships will commence with 51 elite women taking turns on the 31.7km course at Imola.

A total of 39 countries will be represented, with the highest number of three athletes riding for the United States, including defending champion Chloé Dygert.

There are 10 countries with two athletes, including The Netherlands with Anna van der Breggen, who was second last year, and Ellen van Dijk, a world champion in the TT in 2013. She is taking a roster spot in the place of Annemiek van Vleuten, who was forced to withdraw from the event due to a fractured wrist a week ago in the Giro Rosa.

Last year, Dygert won in dominant fashion with heavy rain and on hilly course in Yorkshire. This year is a fast, flat course with a mild weather forecast that should not bring any additional challenges.