Surprise double Vuelta a España stage winner Pablo Castrillo signs for Movistar

Kern Pharma pro moves up to WorldTour with longstanding Spanish team

After weeks of speculation, the question of surprise double 2024 Vuelta a España stage winner Pablo Castrillo's future team was resolved on Wednesday when Movistar announced they had signed Castrillo for the next three years. 

Castrillo, 23, rocketed to cycling fame during the 2024 Vuelta, claiming two lone summit finish stage wins in the space of four days.

