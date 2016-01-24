Movistar happy with Malori's progress after high-speed accident at the Tour de San Luis

Image 1 of 5 Adriano Malori (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Adriano Malori (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Adriano Malori (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Adriano Malori (Italy), Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus) and Jerome Coppel (France) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Adriano Malori (Movistar) defended his national title against the clock (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Movistar doctor Jesus Hoyos has said that he is happy with the progress that Adriano Malori has made since his high-speed crash during Friday’s fifth stage of the Tour de San Luis. Hoyos said that the World Championship bronze medalist was showing positive signs of recovery after being placed in an induced coma.

Malori has been in hospital since Friday after hitting his head during a high-speed crash that sparked a pile-up in the peloton. The Italian was near the front of the bunch and was hit by several riders after already somersaulting over his handlebars at a reported 65km/h. The Movistar team have been visiting Malori on a regular basis since the crash.

“It’s still early but I am content with the trend, it is positive. He is better than I expected so I’m happy,” Hoyos told media at the Tour de San Luis on Sunday morning.

The San Luis hospital issued a further medical update on Sunday, confirming that Malori was showing signs of improvement.

“He continues to stay in the intensive treatment unit but is hemodynamically stable with significant clinical improvements. He is able to communicate and respond to simple commands.”

The Movistar team also issued an update, revealing Malori may be moved to Buenos Aires in a few days before an assessment is made to decide when he can return to Italy.

"Adriano Malori's condition continues to improve its response to stimuli is good is expected to start taking oral fluids today at noon. He is accompanied by a family friend and a member of his family will arrive tomorrow. Plans are now underway for his transfer to a specialised clinic in Buenos Aires, perhaps midweek. After more extensive examination there, it will be possible to begin preparations for his return to Italy."

Former Bardiani-CSF soigneur David Facciano, who now lives in Argentina is the family friend with Malori after he drove for 800km to San Luis from his home in Cordoba. Malori’s girlfriend is currently travelling to San Luis from Italy and is expected to arrive on Monday. The two will care for and assist Malori during his recovery.