Degenkolb, Haga involved in Giant-Alpecin training camp accident

Image 1 of 5 Giant Alpecin lead the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 3 of 5 Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Giant-Alpecin) Image 4 of 5 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Giant-Alpecin) before the race got underway (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 5 Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Six riders from the Giant-Alpecin team were injured in a crash during their training camp in Alicante, Spain. The team issued a statement on Twitter stating that all of the riders are stable, and that some were transported to the hospital.

The team confirmed this afternoon that Warren Barguil, John Degenkolb, Chad Haga, Fredrik Ludvigsson, Ramon Sinkeldam and Max Walscheid were the riders involved in the crash when a car crossed the road and collided with them head on.

The team said that all of the riders are in stable condition, but gave no further information about each riders' condition.

"Everyone on the team is in shock right now, and there are some major issues that we need to take care of, but we also realize that we have had some luck on our side," said team physician Anko Boelens. "Everyone is conscious, stable and approachable, but we are waiting for the latest information and consult the doctors in those hospitals about the treatments needed for the riders."

Barguil's agent and uncle Sébastien Michon confirmed to Le Télégramme that the French rider has a suspected a broken wrist and superficial injuries to his knee, but hopes there is nothing worse.

"The driver hit them head on, [the driver] did not even have time to hit the brakes," Michon said, adding that the riders had no time to avoid the crash.

A local newspaper, Diario Informacion, reported the incident took place at 15:15 local time, and involved a vehicle on CV-720 in the town of Benigembla, in the hills above Calpe. A photograph published by Informacion.es shows two shattered Giant bicycles.

At least one rider was airlifted from the scene of the incident to a hospital in Sant Joan de Alacante, while others were taken to a hospital in Denia. The wreck was reportedly caused by a British tourist driving into the wrong side of the road.

The news comes one day after a massive crash in the Tour de San Luis seriously injured Italian Adriano Malori (Movistar), and affected more than a dozen other riders.

Cyclingnews will update this article as the story unfolds.