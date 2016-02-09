Malori set to return to Europe after San Luis crash

Image 1 of 5 Adriano Malori (Italy) stands in second place on the podium at Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Adriano Malori on the mend (Image credit: Francisco Vera) Image 3 of 5 Adriano Malori with the team bike for 2016 (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 4 of 5 Adriano Malori (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 5 of 5 Adriano Malori (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Adriano Malori (Movistar) may finally be able to return to Europe this week after almost three weeks in hospital in Argentina. Malori has been in hospital, first in San Luis and then in Buenos Aires, since he crashed heavily during the fifth stage of the Tour de San Luis on January 22.

A photo of Malori, taken by friend Francisco Vera, awake and giving the thumbs up was posted on Facebook on Tuesday. Malori has made strong progress in recent days and looks set to head to Spain this week for further examinations.

“Movistar Team is pleased to announce that the latest information supplied by the Bueno Aires clinic where Adriano Malori is convalescing, indicates that his condition continues to improve,” a statement from the Movistar team read. “All parties are currently studying the most suitable means of transferring Adriano to Pamplona (Spain) in the coming days, for examination by specialist staff at the Clínica Universidad de Navarra.”

Malori hit his head during the crash, which was caused by his front wheel hitting a pothole as he was adjusting his position on the bike. The incident also caught out Colombians Fernando Gaviria and Rodrigo Contreras, plus many more. The Italian was immediately taken to hospital where he was put under sedation as a precaution. He was taken out of sedation the following day and was moved to Buenos Aires the Monday after the Tour de San Luis, which was won by his teammate Dayer Quintana.

While out in Argentina Malori has been looked after by his girlfriend who flew out soon after the crash.