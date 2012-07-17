Moser takes a youthful win at Tour of Poland

Image 1 of 7 Liquigas-Cannondale's Moreno Moser had to settle for second place (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 7 Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale) won the stage and took the race lead in the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 3 of 7 Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale) took over the race lead (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 4 of 7 Danilo Di Luca, Franco Pellizotti and Moreno Moser on the podium at the Italian road championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 7 Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 6 of 7 It appears that Tour of Poland champion Moreno Moser (Liquuigas-Cannondale) now owns a new car. (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 7 of 7 2012 Tour of Poland champion Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale), flanked by runner-up Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and third-placed Sergio Henao (Sky) (Image credit: Tour de Pologne)

At a time when pundits of the Tour de France are asking what type of rider Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) will become, another youngster riding for the same team is ensuring not all the attention is focused around the French race. Moreno Moser is riding his first full year as a 21-year-old with the Italian team and after beginning his traineeship late last year, he’s already won four professional races – including two stages and the overall at the Tour of Poland.

Moser took the race lead on stage six when he won ahead of Sergio Henao (Sky) and then, current leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep). The time bonus was enough to give him a five-second buffer heading into the final and seventh stage. His team ensured the day was controlled and with the likelihood of a bunch sprint, Moser’s lead would be safe. As it happened, another young rider John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) won the stage. It is the biggest win for Moser who is the nephew of the famous Francesco Moser.

"This victory is a great satisfaction. On stage four when I lost the [leader's] jersey I thought I would not recover it, but today I was in the right mind to keep it. I am very happy for the trust and support the team gave me. Thank you very much. For the first time I learned the sense of responsibility in leading a stage race, like learning to hold out every day. The route of the Tour de Pologne [Poland] was suited to my characteristics my condition was always good. The best result, in addition to victory, was to be improving day after day," said Moser.

Moser finished the seven stage race with a lead of five seconds to Kwiatkowski and 16 seconds to Henao. This win is the 34th of the season for his Liquigas-Cannondale team.