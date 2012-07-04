Opinion: Tour De France star Sagan is the real deal

Image 1 of 4 Reports from every Tour stage are included in CNHD (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 4 Read the latest from the Tour in the new issue of Cyclingnews HD (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 4 You can read the exclusive Sagan feature in the latest issue of CNHD (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 4 of 4 Issue 10 of Cyclingnews HD is now available to download (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Daniel Friebe wonders just how big a talent we are witnessing the birth of at this year’s Tour de France, and decides the sky is the limit…

There are few things in sport more thrilling than watching an era-defining talent bludgeon its way into the public consciousness. It happened in the 2008 Tour de France, when Mark Cavendish rocketed across the line in Chateauroux with legs and arms whirring and experts hailing the arrival of a new sprint king.

Exactly 15 years earlier, another buccaneering young star, Lance Armstrong, had provoked a similar epiphany with his first Tour stage win in Verdun.

Armstrong was two months short of his 22nd birthday then. Peter Sagan is older - by nine months – but his almost insultingly brilliant stage win on his second day as a Tour de France rider on Sunday prompted immediate comparisons with the American. That he then followed it up with another on stage 3 just added to the furore.

Even the Liquigas staff couldn't help themselves: the team physiologist Paolo Slongo claimed that, with a bit of work and weight loss, Sagan might one day be contending for victory in major tours.

Is that realistic? Who can say? For now, for sure, we know that Sagan is the most prodigious young thing out there, and a probable dominator of Classics for the next three or four years. His coup de grâce on Sunday rendered superlatives as inadequate as the rivals who floundered on his wheel…

