Moolman-Pasio out for three months after collision with race motorbike

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio will be out of action for around three months after colliding with a race vehicle during the Chrono des Nations time trial at the weekend. She fractured the iliac bone in her hip as a result of the incident.

The 30-year-old South African only recently extended her contract with the Cervelo Bigla team and secured a bronze medal in the team time trial at the World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

According to her trade team, she has "an approximately 6cm tear in the bone but it is stable with no surgery required. She is looking at a three-month recovery period."

The team added that Moolman-Pasio will remain in hospital in France for the next few days before travelling home to South Africa in order to step up her recovery.

According to the team, "the crash was caused after a police motorbike was parked in the middle of a roundabout to protect another crashed rider that had been secured on the sidewalk. Moolman-Pasio was given no prior warning about the obstruction in the road."

Moolman-Pasio enjoyed a highly successful 2016 season. She finished third overall in the Euskal Emakumeen XXIX Bira, before winning a stage and the overall at the Auensteiner - Radsporttage . She backed that up with second in the Aviva Women's Tour and the overall at the Giro Toscana. She represented South Africa at the Olympic Games in Rio, finishing 10th in the road race and 12th in the time trial.