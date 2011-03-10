Moncoutié to return in Catalunya

The mercurial David Moncoutie (Cofidis). (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Cofidis rider David Moncoutié, who had to abandon Paris-Nice on stage two because of a knee problem, hopes to be able to come back to competition in the Volta a Catalunya starting on March 22. The strong climber, three-time winner of the mountains jersey in the Vuelta a Espana, was out of contention on the overall classification due to a wind echelon and preferred to heal his painful knee.

"I'm going to do three or four days off the bike," he told the French cycling federation website. "I'm also thinking about doing some kinesitherapy, and then starting to ride again. And if everything is back to normal, then I'll come back at the Spanish race."

Moncoutié has already shown off his excellent form early in the season, winning the Tour Méditerranéen in February. The 36-year-old aims to return to the Tour de France this year, targeting the mountains jersey.