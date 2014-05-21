Momentum still in Drapac's favour
Will Clarke and Wouter Wippert continue recent string of success
Drapac Pro Cycling's 2014 Tour de Japan appearance started with a bang as Will Clarke posted the fastest time in the prologue. He was quickly followed by teammate and reigning U23 Australian national time trial champion Jordan Kerby as Drapac made it a one-two start to the UCI 2.1 event.
But with recent success from Wippert and Clarke in Japan, along with Clarke's stage win and former Australian national champion Darren Lapthorne's third-place podium at the Tour d'Azerbaïdjan earlier this month, the pendulum of success is certainly swinging Drapac's direction as of late.
