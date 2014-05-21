Momentum still in Drapac's favour

Image 1 of 5 Will Clarke (Drapac) in the Tour of Japan's leader jersey (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 2 of 5 Thumbs up for Will Clarke (Drapac) after winning the prologue (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 3 of 5 Drapac on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 4 of 5 Wouter Wippet (Drapac) wins stage 2 (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 5 of 5 Drapac for the 2014 Tour of Japan (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

Drapac Pro Cycling's 2014 Tour de Japan appearance started with a bang as Will Clarke posted the fastest time in the prologue. He was quickly followed by teammate and reigning U23 Australian national time trial champion Jordan Kerby as Drapac made it a one-two start to the UCI 2.1 event.





But with recent success from Wippert and Clarke in Japan, along with Clarke's stage win and former Australian national champion Darren Lapthorne's third-place podium at the Tour d'Azerbaïdjan earlier this month, the pendulum of success is certainly swinging Drapac's direction as of late.



