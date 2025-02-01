'Mixed feelings' for Lucinda Brand at Cyclo-cross Worlds after missing out on rainbow jersey in last lap

Brand says squeeze to the fences by Van Empel 'wasn't necessary' but admits that 'the difference was made already'

Lucinda Brand leads Fem van Empel midway through the elite women&#039;s race
Lucinda Brand leads Fem van Empel midway through the elite women's race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucinda Brand felt that she had already been beaten by Dutch compatriot Fem Van Empel coming into the final section of the elite women’s race at the Cyclo-cross World Championships.

The 35-year-old saw her rival respond to a penultimate lap attack and come back into her wheel for the final moments. A mistake on the final mud mound slowed Brand and Van Empel sprinted up the tarmac finish to take gold.

Ben Goddard

