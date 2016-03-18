Cavendish and Boasson Hagen to lead Dimension Data at Milan-San Remo

Image 1 of 5 Mark Cavendish of Team Columbia reacts on the podium after winning the 100th Milan-San Remo Image 2 of 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Data Dimension) has a dig (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish 2016 Madison World Champions Image 4 of 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen wins stage 2 in Oman. Image 5 of 5 Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) celebrates his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dimension Data will take a two-pronged approach to this Saturday’s Milan-San Remo with Edvald Boasson Hagen, and Mark Cavendish set to lead the team. They will also rely on Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg as a third option for the one-day race.

Cavendish’s form is a little unknown since his appearance at the track World Championships earlier this month. In a sit-down with the press following Tirreno-Adriatico, Cavendish tipped Boasson Hagen as the team’s best shot at victory. Boasson Hagen has been in good form thus far this season, with stage wins at the Tour of Qatar and Tour of Oman and he goes into the weekend with a lot of confidence.

“I have been feeling good at Tirreno, and I am looking forward to Milan-San Remo on the weekend, we have a really strong team for the race,” Boasson Hagen said in a team press release. “It is a difficult race to predict as there are so many scenarios that could play out. A number of riders are capable of winning on Saturday so we will try to do the best race possible and hopefully it works for us.”

Tirreno-Adriatico stage winner Stephen Cummings has also been named in the eight-man team. Completing the line-up will be Serge Pauwels, Mark Renshaw, Jay Thomson and Nathan Haas, who avoided serious injury despite a spectacular fall during Paris-Nice last week.

The team has won the race in the past when Gerald Ciolek took a surprise victory during their first season at Pro Continental level in 2013. Boasson Hagen’s best performance can last year with 10th place in the bunch sprint while Cavendish is a former winner himself after he beat Heinrich Haussler to the line in 2009. He missed out on a chance to sprint last year when a mechanical problem saw him dropped from the group.

Dimension Data for Milan-San Remo: Edvald Boasson Hagen, Mark Cavendish, Stephen Cummings, Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg, Serge Pauwels, Mark Renshaw, Nathan Haas and Jay Thomson.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.