Mike Sinyard steps down as Specialized CEO
By Will Jones published
After 48 years, Sinyard hands over the reins to Scott Maguire and promotes himself to Chief Rider Advocate
After 48 years at the helm of Specialized as founder and CEO, Mike Sinyard is stepping down and handing over the running of the company to Scott Maguire, with the aim of creating Specialized Forever; the long-term future of the company beyond a single individual.
Despite handing over the day-to-day running of the business, Sinyard will continue to act as Chairman, and fill his new role as Chief Rider Advocate.
“I have more energy now than ever,” he says. “With Scott coming on board to run the business, I can focus on better serving riders, providing them with products, services, and experiences they’ve never dreamed of.”
Who is Scott Maguire?
Maguire joins Specialized after formerly holding the position of Senior Vice President of Engineering and Operations at Dyson. He has an MSc in Product Design Engineering from Glasgow University and Glasgow Art School.
“Mike and I clicked from the go. We both came from hardworking families which gave each of us the belief that with hard work, ingenuity, and collaboration dreams become reality,” said Maguire. “I am extremely excited about the opportunity to lead this revered brand into the future. There’s never been a team this strong in the bicycle industry and the Specialized innovation engine, product, and distribution is unmatched. We have everything we need to deliver products, experiences, and services that matter to riders around the world and affect positive global change.”
Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. There are very few types of cycling he's not dabbled in, and he has a particular affection for older bikes and long lasting components. Road riding was his first love, before graduating to racing CX in Yorkshire. He's been touring on a vintage tandem all the way through to fixed gear gravel riding and MTB too. When he's not out riding one of his many bikes he can usually be found in the garage making his own frames and components as a part time framebuilder, restoring old mountain bikes, or walking his collie in the Lake District.
Height: 182cm
Weight: 72Kg
Rides: Custom Zetland Audax, Bowman Palace:R, Peugeot Grand Tourisme Tandem, 1988 Specialized Rockhopper, Stooge Mk4, Falcon Explorer Tracklocross
