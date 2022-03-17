Mike Sinyard steps down as Specialized CEO

After 48 years at the helm of Specialized as founder and CEO, Mike Sinyard is stepping down and handing over the running of the company to Scott Maguire, with the aim of creating Specialized Forever; the long-term future of the company beyond a single individual.

Despite handing over the day-to-day running of the business, Sinyard will continue to act as Chairman, and fill his new role as Chief Rider Advocate.

“I have more energy now than ever,” he says. “With Scott coming on board to run the business, I can focus on better serving riders, providing them with products, services, and experiences they’ve never dreamed of.”

Who is Scott Maguire?

Maguire joins Specialized after formerly holding the position of Senior Vice President of Engineering and Operations at Dyson. He has an MSc in Product Design Engineering from Glasgow University and Glasgow Art School.

“Mike and I clicked from the go. We both came from hardworking families which gave each of us the belief that with hard work, ingenuity, and collaboration dreams become reality,” said Maguire. “I am extremely excited about the opportunity to lead this revered brand into the future. There’s never been a team this strong in the bicycle industry and the Specialized innovation engine, product, and distribution is unmatched. We have everything we need to deliver products, experiences, and services that matter to riders around the world and affect positive global change.”