Miguel Indurain inducted into Giro d'Italia Hall of Fame

Image 1 of 6 1992, Giro d'Italia, stage 04 Miguel Indurain in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 6 Miguel Indurain won the Giro d'Italia in 1992 and 1993 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 6 Miguel Indurain (center) flanked by Maurizio Fondriest (left) and Claudio Chiappucci (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 6 Mauro Vegni, Miguel Indurain and Andrea Monti (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 6 Miguel Indurain won the Giro d'Italia in 1992 and 1993 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 6 Miguel Indurain during the 1992 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Castelli)

Two-time Giro d'Italia winner Miguel Indurain has been inducted into the race's Hall of Fame. The Spaniard, who won the event in 1992 and 1993, before finishing third to Evgeni Berzin in 1994, called the news an honour. The announcement comes 25 years since the former Banesto rider last won the race. Indurain was the first Spaniard to win the Giro, and the first rider since Eddy Merckx to retain his crown a year later.

"I am highly honoured to be part of this exclusive Giro d'Italia family. 25 years after my last victory in 1993, I am very pleased that the organizers have thought about me. I have always had a truly special relationship with Italy," Indurain said.

The Giro's Hall of Fame was set up in 2012 with Eddy Merckx unveiled as its first official member. The Belgian was later joined by Felice Gimondi, Francesco Moser, Bernard Hinault and Stephen Roche.

Indurain, Merckx, Hinault and Fausto Coppi are history's only riders to achieve the Giro-Tour double on more than one occasion.

Indurain and Giro organisers attended a ceremony at the Teatro Gerolamo in Milan on Thursday, with the Spaniard selecting his favourite Giro moment. Rather surprisingly, he chose a moment from the 1994 race, in which he finished third overall.

"The stage of which I have the best memory is from the 1994 edition, Merano to Aprica, where I went in the breakaway with Pantani. After climbing Stelvio and Mortirolo I reached Marco on the first climb of the Aprica but I had a crisis on the Santa Cristina. I tried to claim the Maglia Rosa which was being worn by Berzin. I gave everything as I was trying to win the Giro. It was an intense stage, and a succession of unique emotions, even if I didn't manage to conquer that edition of the Giro. This race thrives on passion every day, on every road. It's a great cycling party."

Indurain won the 1992 edition of the Giro after claiming his debut Tour de France in 1991. He went on to win the Tour five times but retired in 1996 after Bjarne Riis ended the Spaniard's quest to win a record sixth title. Riis later confessed to doping, while the 1990s were synonymous with widespread drug use.

Indurain's final Grand Tour showing came at the 1996 Vuelta a Espana, however, he abandoned during the race.