inCycle: Spanish cycling icon Miguel Indurain - Video

Miguel Indurain looking relaxed ahead of the 1991 Worlds

In this episode of the inCycle show, the crew takes a look at five-time Tour de France winner and Spanish cycling icon Miguel Indurain.

"If they want a real example of a sports person who did not become somebody else, then they should look at Miguel Indurain," says cycling journalist Alasdair Fotheringham.

The inCycle crew then travels to Slovakia to talk with weld champion Peter Sagan's childhood coach Peter Zanicky.

"Whenever a commentator begins reporting news about Peter, he begins by saying, 'Peter from Zilina.' We know that he is from our city. All people from Zilina are proud of him," Zanicky says.

The episode starts off with the crew talking to Australian Shara Gillow, who left Rabo-Liv last winter to take up a leadership role with France's FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope and is having arguably her best-ever season.