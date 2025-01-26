Mathieu van der Poel dominates again at Hoogerheide World Cup

World Champion looks untouchable a week before the World Championships beating Vanthourenhout and Van der Haar

Mathieu van der Poel dominated at the Hoogerheide World Cup race
Mathieu van der Poel dominated at the Hoogerheide World Cup race (Image credit: Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) won the Hoogerheide UCI World Cup race organised by his father Adri, in yet another show of dominance just a week before the Cyclocross World Championships. 

It was seven wins from seven races for Van der Poel this winter, with a seventh world title in France the next goal.

