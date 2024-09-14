Michael Matthews dedicates third GP Québec triumph to late grandmother after emotional preparation week

By
published

Australian takes win at Canadian race with brutal 300-metre sprint after difficult post-Spring season

QUEBEC CITY QUEBEC SEPTEMBER 13 LR Biniam Girmay of Eritrea and Team Intermarche Wanty on second place race winner Michael Matthews of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla and Rudy Molard of France and Team Groupama FDJ on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 13th Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec 2024 a 2016km one day race from Quebec City to Quebec City UCIWT on September 13 2024 in Quebec City Quebec Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) points to the sky on the podium to dedicate the win to his grandmother who passed away in the week before the race (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

It was an emotional third victory for Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec, with the Australian dedicating the win to his grandmother, who passed away in the week before the race. 

A beaming Matthews held up three fingers over the finish line after securing another victory in Québec with a brutal, grinding sprint launched at the 300 metres to go mark, but was in a reflective frame of mind as he pointed to the sky on the podium.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.