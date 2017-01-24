Metacarpal operation for Gesbert after training fall - News shorts

Image 1 of 5 Elie Gesbert (France-B) in action. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 2 of 5 The Tour of California takes off from Pismo Beach in 2015 Image 3 of 5 Alexey Tsatevich during the Giro stage 14 time trial (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 The Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race unsurprisingly takes in both the ocean and Great Ocean Road in Victoria (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Richie Porte (BMC Racing) at speed (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Promising neo-pro Elie Gesbert tweeted Monday that he'd just finished a successful operation on his hand following a crash.

The 21-year-old Frenchman, a former national junior road champion and stage winner at the Tour de l'Avenir who also had success as a junior racing cyclo-cross, signed on to ride with Fortuneo-Vital Concept this season. He rode with the Pro Continental squad as a stagiaire towards the end of the 2016 season.

According to reports in French media, Gesbert broke his left thumb in a crash while training on icy roads. Recovery from the ensuing operation will sideline him for several weeks, forcing him to miss a planned season debut at the Mallorca Challenge.

Amgen Tour of California eyes another visit to Pismo Pier

The Amgen Tour of California, whose third stage this year is set to start in Pismo Beach, is hoping to return to the picturesque Pismo Pier, according to San Luis Obispo's Tribune newspaper.

A report on proposed renovations for the pier noted that municipal government is working to schedule the building project around a potential Tour of California stage start, with plans to delay the beginning of construction until after the race. Pismo Pier last hosted a start in the fourth stage of the 2015 edition of the race, won in a sprint by eventual GC victor Peter Sagan.

"The Amgen Tour of California would very much like to use the pier," Pismo Beach City Manager Jim Lewis said, according to the Tribune. "It was their most scenic start ever."

Gazprom-Rusvelo ready for Australian adventure at Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race and Herald Sun Tour

Russian Pro-Continental team Gazprom-Rusvelo has confirmed its squad for the upcoming Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race and Herald Sun Tour races as its starts its 2017 season in Australia for the first time.

The team will also ride the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race - Towards Zero Race Melbourne criterium in Albert Park on Thursday before heading to Geelong for the WorldTour one-day race on Sunday. While it is the team's first appearance at the race, off-season signing Alexey Tsatevich returns for his third appearance in as many years.

"I like this race. Last year I rode it after Tour Down Under and I had racing days in my legs. It's my first race of the season and the debut as a part of Gazprom – RusVelo. I like the course and I did it before, I can say that final laps will be decisive. I'll do my best to start the season in a good mood," said former Katusha man Tsatevich.

The Gazprom – RusVelo team arrived in Melbourne this weekend to prepare for this race and the Herald Sun Tour. "It's always great to kick-start the season in a warmer climate," directeur sportif Sergey Klimov said. "Regardless [of] jet lag guys are feeling great. Tomorrow we will do a test ride of the main course, just to look closer to the key parts. First races are always a bit nervous, but we are in the good shape to start the season".

Joining the 27-year-old will be Pavel Brutt, Ivan Savitskiy, Sergey Nikolaev, Artur Ershov, Nikolay Trusov, and Kirill Sveshnikov.

The latest Cyclingnews Tour Down Under podcast

The Cyclingnews team on the ground at the Tour Down Under got together in the aftermath of Caleb Ewan's fourth stage win and Richie Porte's overall victory to discuss the race and what it means in the greater context of the season. Ewan and Porte both feature in the podcast, as does world champion Peter Sagan.

You can listen to the podcast via the acast player before or click here to subscribe via iTunes.