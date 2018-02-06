Merckx Bikes creates limited edition ITALIA50 bike - Gallery

Image 1 of 13 A sleek matte-black paint job with gloss black logo and pink racing stripes is quintessentially Italian (Image credit: 3SO LAgence-Merckx) Image 2 of 13 The ITALIA50 commemorates Merckx's first Giro d'Italia victory in 1968 (Image credit: 3SO LAgence-Merckx) Image 3 of 13 Eddy Merckx (Image credit: Tonny Strouken) Image 4 of 13 The ITALIA50 version of Merckx Bikes EM525 (Image credit: Merckx Bikes) Image 5 of 13 The ITALIA50 is emblazoned with the legend's signature (Image credit: Merckx Bikes) Image 6 of 13 A sleek, sophisticated look for the ITALIA50 (Image credit: Merckx Bikes) Image 7 of 13 Subtle pink racing stripes and the Italian tricolore (Image credit: Merckx Bikes) Image 8 of 13 The seat stays get the ITALIA50 logo (Image credit: Merckx Bikes) Image 9 of 13 The ITALIA50 frameset includes the EM525's integrated aerodynamic seatpost (Image credit: 3SO LAgence-Merckx) Image 10 of 13 The aerodynamic, slim profile of the EM525 (Image credit: 3SO LAgence-Merckx) Image 11 of 13 Italian colours adorn the seat stays of the ITALIA50 (Image credit: 3SO LAgence-Merckx) Image 12 of 13 Campagnolo, of course, on the ITALIA50 (Image credit: 3SO LAgence-Merckx) Image 13 of 13 Eddy Merckx's historic ride to the Tre Cime di Lavaredo (Image credit: Tonny Strouken)

Eddy Merckx Bikes announced the release of a very special edition of the company's endurance EM525 frameset, dubbed the ITALIA50 in honour of the 50th anniversary of the Belgian's first Giro d'Italia victory in 1968.

In particular, the maglia rosa edition recalls the legendary stage 12 ride where Merckx bridged a 10 minute gap to the breakaway in driving snow and rain to claim the stage win. He went on to win that edition and four more, establishing himself as equal to Fausto Coppi and Alfredo Binda as at the top of the Giro d'Italia's list of winners.

The sleek, matte black frame has a subtle gloss-black Merckx logo with Giro d'Italia signature pink racing stripes down the seat stays, fork, and is emblazoned with "limited edition maglia rosa 1968" and Merckx's signature.

The limited edition ITALIA50 will be available as a frameset or complete bicycle with a Campagnolo Chorus groupset from February 15th, 2018. MSRP €7,499.

Chorus built bike: