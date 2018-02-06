Merckx Bikes creates limited edition ITALIA50 bike - Gallery
Maglia rosa inspired frame commemorates Belgian legend's first Giro d'Italia victory in 1968
Eddy Merckx Bikes announced the release of a very special edition of the company's endurance EM525 frameset, dubbed the ITALIA50 in honour of the 50th anniversary of the Belgian's first Giro d'Italia victory in 1968.
In particular, the maglia rosa edition recalls the legendary stage 12 ride where Merckx bridged a 10 minute gap to the breakaway in driving snow and rain to claim the stage win. He went on to win that edition and four more, establishing himself as equal to Fausto Coppi and Alfredo Binda as at the top of the Giro d'Italia's list of winners.
The sleek, matte black frame has a subtle gloss-black Merckx logo with Giro d'Italia signature pink racing stripes down the seat stays, fork, and is emblazoned with "limited edition maglia rosa 1968" and Merckx's signature.
The limited edition ITALIA50 will be available as a frameset or complete bicycle with a Campagnolo Chorus groupset from February 15th, 2018. MSRP €7,499.
Chorus built bike:
- Campagnolo Chorus
- Deda Super Zero kit
- Bora ONE35 Dark wheelset
- Vittoria Corsa 25c tires
- Selle Italia Flite Manganese saddle
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy