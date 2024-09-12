Mavic launches new sub-£1000 Cosmic S 42 carbon wheelset

With a 42mm depth and a sub-1600 gram total weight, these wheels look to offer remarkable value

Mavic Cosmic S 42
The new wheels blend performance and budget in to an appealing package (Image credit: Mavic)

Iconic French cycling brand Mavic has announced a new addition to its long-standing Cosmic range of road wheels. The Cosmic S 42 as the name might suggest is a 42mm deep aero profile carbon wheelset that aims to blend performance and affordability into a single package. 

Retailing for £900 / $999 / €999 the wheels are positioned competitively against the likes of Hunt's 40 Carbon wheels and Zipp’s 303S. The Cosmic S 42 are slightly narrower than the competition with a 21mm internal rim width whereas both the Hunt and Zipp alternatives sit around 1mm wider. In reality, this isn’t going to make a world of difference with a 28mm tyre fitted but if your intentions lay more on the unpaved end of the spectrum with some higher volume rubber fitted it might be something to consider. 

