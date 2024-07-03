Mavi Garcia 'in the fight for the podium' at the Giro d'Italia Women

'It's one of the toughest Giros in recent years' says maglia rosa contender racing for Liv AlUla Jayco

Mavi Garcia (Liv AlUla Jayco) has become one of the most consistent general classification contenders at the Giro d'Italia Women and planned to fight for a spot on the final podium at the eight-day race that starts on Sunday in Brescia.

The former Spanish Champion said she was in solid form, especially after her overall victory at the Vuelta Ciclista Andalucia, and ready to tackle one of the most challenging editions of the Italian Grand Tour.

