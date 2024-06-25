'I expect to see more Australians at a higher level' – Ruby Roseman-Gannon on prospects, paths and professionalisation

By
published

National champion reflects on journey to first Women's WorldTour win and the road for a new generation of Australian cyclists

Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) after winning on stage 4 of the Tour of Britain Women
Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) after winning on stage 4 of the Tour of Britain Women (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Australia's top-ranked Women's WorldTour cyclist, Grace Brown, may be retiring at the end of the season but there are no shortage of compatriots vying to take over that leading role. A new generation of riders, such as Ruby Roseman-Gannon, are on the rise and finding success in the top ranks of professional cycling.

The double national champion's performance trajectory recently peaked with her first WorldTour victory at the Tour of Britain, and Roseman-Gannon is now focussed on ramping her form up a notch and making her nation and Liv AlUla Jayco team proud at the Giro d'Italia Women and Tour de France Femmes.

