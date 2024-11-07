Mattia De Marchi, Tsgabu Grmay, Courtney Sherwell, Annabel Fisher debut with Life Time Grand Prix in 2025

Morton, Newsom, Stetina, Stephens, Vakoc absent from main field next year in six-race series across US

Keegan Swenson wins the overall of the 2024 Life Time Grand Prix (Image credit: Life Time)

The main rosters for the invitation-only 2025 Life Time Grand Prix were revealed today, with an extensive selection of new international challengers making the cut to unseat three-time men's series champion Keegan Swenson and two-time women's winner Sofia Gomez Villafane.

Headliners on the men's side are three-time The Traka 360 winner Mattia De Marchi (Italy) and former WorldTour road pros Lawrence Naesen (Belgium), Tsgabu Grmay (Ethiopia) and Simon Pellaud (Switzerland).

