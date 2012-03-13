Matthews out of Milan-San Remo

Image 1 of 3 Michael Matthews (Rabobank) on the podium as best young rider. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Michael Matthews (Rabobank) on the podium with Borut Bozic (Astana, 2nd) and Roger Kluge (1t4i, 3rd) (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 3 of 3 Michael Matthews (Rabobank) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Rabobank's Michael Matthews will be missing out on Milan-San Remo this weekend due to injury. The Australian crashed badly on the second stage of Tirreno-Adriatico last Thursday and is still suffering from his injuries. The Dutch Rabobank team has thus confirmed that the former U23 world champion will not be at the start line in Milan this coming Saturday.

"No Milan-San Remo for Michael Matthews - he suffers too much from his crash in Tirreno. Tom Leezer will race instead," team spokesman Luuc Eisenga tweeted on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old finished ninth overall at the Tour Down Under this year and won the Clasica de Almeria. Matthews would have been an important man in Rabobank's San Remo line-up, headed by fellow Australian Mark Renshaw.

Rabobank's adjusted line-up for Milan-San Remo: Lars Boom, Matti Breschel, Bram Tankink, Maarten Wynants, Mark Renshaw, Paul Martens en Maarten Tjallingii, Tom Leezer.