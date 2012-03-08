Broken shoulder for Kadri in Paris-Nice crash

Image 1 of 4 Blel Kadri (AG2R) is attended by medical staff after suffering serious injury in a crash on stage 5 of Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Michael Matthews (Image credit: Xander van Ommen Photography) Image 3 of 4 Blel Kadri sits on the leader's wheel (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 4 of 4 Michael Matthews (Rabobank) had to content himself with second place. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Frenchman Blel Kadri (AG2R-La Mondiale) crashed out of Paris-Nice today, ending his early-season campaign with a broken scapula. The 25-year-old crashed reportedly after hitting a water bottle during the 178km stage 5 from Onet-le-Chateau to Mende.

The AG2R team reported that the left scapula will likely not require surgery, but it is still unclear at this time when he will be able to return to competition.

Australian Michael Matthews (Rabobank) also had a dramatic crash, but escaped without serious injury inside the final 3km of stage 2 in Tirreno-Adriatico. The former under 23 world champion had been sitting comfortably at the front of the bunch just prior to the crash which held up two-thirds of the peloton. Matthews "sustained various cuts and abrasions, a serious laceration on his right arm and a injury to his shin," according to his team. "The laceration on the arm received eleven stitches. The shin injury has also been treated."

The team did not know whether or not Matthews would return to the race.

Matthews is using the seven-stage race as preparation for his second tilt at Milan-San Remo on Saturday week. The 21-year-old has been enjoying solid early-season form, breaking through for Rabobank's first win of 2012 at the Clasica de Almeria.