Mathieu van der Poel angered and calls out teams for unsportsmanlike tactics at E3 Saxo Classic despite solo domination

By published

Dutchman says teams pacing full gas after half the peloton was caught behind early crash 'shows a real problem in cycling'

HARELBEKE BELGIUM MARCH 28 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Deceuninck celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 68th E3 Saxo Bank Classic Harelbeke 2025 a 2088km one day race from Harelbeke to Harelbeke UCIWT on March 28 2025 in Harelbeke Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Deceuninck grimaces with determination at finish line in Harelbeke for the win at E3 Saxo Classic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

E3 Saxo Classic winner Mathieu van der Poel called out teams for their unsportsmanlike tactics after his Alpecin-Deceuninck team were forced to do the lion's share of the work in pulling back an early split that formed in the race due to a crash.

The crash happened off-screen in the first 30 minutes of racing heading out of Harelbeke, with several riders going down, four forced to abandon, and many of the favourites being caught behind it. 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

