Early-race crash send four to hospital with concussions and fractures at E3 Saxo Classic

By published

'A process for his treatment and recovery will be decided in the coming hours and days' says Soudal-QuickStep about Dries Van Gestel's fractures to elbow and wrist

Dries Van Gestel fractures elbow and wrist in fall at E3 Saxo Classic 2025
Dries Van Gestel fractures elbow and wrist in fall at E3 Saxo Classic 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A serious crash in the opening kilometres of E3 Saxo Classic saw four riders abandon and taken to hospital to treat their injuries on Friday. 

Nervousness in the peloton and an early crash took down Gil Gelders, Jordi Warlop and Dries Van Gestel, all from Soudal-QuickStep, along with Kevin Vermaerke from Picnic-PostNL. 

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

