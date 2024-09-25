Matej Mohorič out of Road World Championships but Gravel title defence still possible

Matej Mohoric has pulled out of the World Championships in Zurich

Matej Mohorič has pulled out of the road race World Championships, weakening Tadej Pogačar's Slovenian squad for Sunday's men's race. However, Cyclingnews understands Mohorič will try to defend his Gravel world title on October 6 in Leuven, Belgium.

Mohorič was expected to play a key support role for Tadej Pogačar in the 273.9km hilly road race in Zurich but he has failed to fully recover from the injuries he suffered in a training crash before the Sea Otter Europe gravel race in Girona last weekend.

Slovenian national coach Uroš Murn revealed that Mohoric needed stitches in a palm injury and a final check-up on Wednesday ruled him out of racing in Zurich. He has been replaced by Matic Žumer, who rides for the Sava Kranj Cycling Continental team.

The loss of Mohoric is significant. He won the junior world title in 2012 and 2013 and is a proven Classics winner. He won Milan-San Remo in 2022 and has won stages in all three Grand Tours. He could be a vital teammate for Pogačar in the final laps of the hilly Zurich circuit.

Pogačar is targeting cycling's triple crown of Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and world title but faces major competition from Remco Evenepoel, Mathieu van der Poel and other major cycling nations.

Slovenian will have an eight-rider squad for the men's race, with WorldTour riders Primož Roglič, Jan Tratnik, Domen Novak, Luka Mezgec and Matevž Govekar riding in support of Pogačar. Continental rider Jaka Primožič completes the team.