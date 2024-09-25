Matej Mohorič out of Road World Championships but Gravel title defence still possible

By
published

Tadej Pogačar loses key teammate due to palm injury

Bahrain - Victorious team&#039;s Slovenian rider Matej Mohoric cycles in a breakaway during the 1st stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 206 km between Florence and Rimini, in Italy, on June 29, 2024. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Matej Mohoric has pulled out of the World Championships in Zurich (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matej Mohorič has pulled out of the road race World Championships, weakening Tadej Pogačar's Slovenian squad for Sunday's men's race. However, Cyclingnews understands Mohorič will try to defend his Gravel world title on October 6 in Leuven, Belgium.

Mohorič was expected to play a key support role for Tadej Pogačar in the 273.9km hilly road race in Zurich but he has failed to fully recover from the injuries he suffered in a training crash before the Sea Otter Europe gravel race in Girona last weekend.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.